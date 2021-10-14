The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

Judging from a couple of news items this week, in Ireland, attacking Israel seems the acceptable thing to do.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 21:33
Flag of Ireland (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Flag of Ireland
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
While the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement has had only limited successes in the two decades since its launch, one thing it has been able to do is to acquaint Israelis with certain contemporary artists whom they may have otherwise never come across.
Such was the case in 2010, when an American rock band called the Pixies decided to cancel a tour date here after the Mavi Marmara incident. This made front-page news. Many Israelis who never heard of the Pixies, and who would never listen to their type of music, were suddenly aghast: “How dare they boycott us!”
The same phenomenon repeated itself this week, when Irish millennial author Sally Rooney, who just published a third novel called Beautiful World, Where Are You, made clear she would not allow an Israeli publishing house, Modan, to publish the work in Hebrew.
Rooney righteously and ever-so-woke said she could not accept a contract with an Israeli company that “does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”
Author Sally Rooney poses for a photograph ahead of the announcement of the winner of the Costa Book Awards 2018 in London, Britain, January 29, 2019 (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS) Author Sally Rooney poses for a photograph ahead of the announcement of the winner of the Costa Book Awards 2018 in London, Britain, January 29, 2019 (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
And the Pixie phenomenon repeated itself again: Israelis who never heard of Rooney, and who would probably not buy her novels even if they were bundled together in a three for NIS 100 deal at Steimatzky, were left livid by her action.
“Why read her at all?” Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai tweeted. “The cultural boycott of Israel, antisemitism in a new guise, is a badge of shame for her and others who behave like her.”
Ironically, this brouhaha came the same week that Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream empire that announced this summer it would no longer sell ice cream to Jews living beyond the Green Line, was left literally speechless in an “Axios on HBO” interview, when asked why he was taking this measure against Israel because of opposition to one of its policies, but does not take similar actions against other countries or US states pursuing other policies he is against.
“I don’t know,” he answered after a long pause. “I mean it is an interesting question.”
Rooney too was caught in the same type of hypocrisy. Soon after taking her oh-so-principled stand on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, it emerged that another of her novels was printed by a state-owned Chinese publishing house, as well as a Russian one – countries not particularly known for their sterling human rights records.
“Why target Israel and not others?” Rooney needs to be asked, just as Ben Cohen was. Perhaps it’s because it’s just easy, fashionable – even “enlightened” – to do so, what author Tom Wolfe once termed “radical chic.”
Perhaps it also has something to do with her hailing from Ireland, where to attack Israel – at least judging from a couple of news items this week – seems the acceptable thing to do.
Catherine Connolly, deputy chairperson of the lower house of Ireland’s parliament, asked a parliamentary question of the country’s foreign minister that dripped of antisemitic tropes.
Connolly asked if the ministry’s “indicating support for the Jewish character of the Israeli state agrees with the treatment by Israel of Palestine communities in its attempts to accomplish Jewish supremacy.”
Her question – and use of the term “Jewish supremacy” – could have featured as an example in a report the investigative journalist David Collier recently published in Ireland’s social media on antisemitism: how Irish politicians and activists promote antisemitism under the cloak of articulating “legitimate” criticism of Israel.
“The spread of antisemitism throughout the Irish mainstream is clearly worse than in almost any other Western nation,” he wrote. “It requires a massive educational drive to even begin to unravel some of the damage.”
The report noted that in Ireland, “anti-Jewish racism spreads within the corridors of power and unlike in the United Kingdom or the United States, appears to be as much driven from the top-down as the reverse. Some Irish politicians are obsessed about attacking Israel and Zionism, treating it in a manner different from the way they treat all other international issues.”
And that is something that seems to have filtered down. Need proof? Just look at Sally Rooney.


Tags bds ireland apartheid Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by