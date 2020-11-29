The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy?

In my opinion Israel’s “Reichstag fire” could come about as a result of a clear Netanyahu victory in the approaching elections

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 20:44
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)
I am currently reading a book about US President Donald Trump, by Masha Gessen, an American writer of Jewish Russian origin, which she wrote last year under the title Surviving Autocracy. She enumerates the various stages that Trump has gone through since his election in 2016 towards autocracy, wondering when he will reach a critical point which she terms “the Reichstag fire” – referring to the burning of the German parliament on February 27, 1933 – the point at which a “state of exception” was declared in Germany. A state of exception is a state of emergency which is based in the sovereign’s ability to transcend the rule of law in the name of the public good.
On page 9 of her book, Gessen speaks of the fact that when leaders start moving towards autocracy the institutions of democracy are incapable of stopping them, mentioning the cases of current day Russia, Hungary and Israel, where, according to her, this is what has been happening, and she wonders whether the US under Trump was moving in the same direction. As mentioned above, the book was written in 2019, and published before the presidential elections in which Trump lost to Joe Biden, so that at least for the time being the worrying process has been cut short.
I do not believe that Israel will necessarily reach the “Reichstag fire” stage, or that our democratic institutions are no longer capable of dealing with Netanyahu’s increasingly autocratic conduct, but this does not mean that we are not heading in that direction, or that “the people” in Israel will save democracy through their vote, as the American people did on November 3. A majority of the Jews in Israel still prefer Netanyahu to any alternative leader.
Nevertheless, in my opinion Israel’s “Reichstag fire” could come about as a result of a clear Netanyahu victory in the approaching elections, which will enable him to form another narrow, right wing-religious government over which he will hold tight control, and which will pass all the necessary legislation to stop the trial against him and to emasculate the Supreme Court, will take measures that will further weaken the Knesset as overseer of the government, and enable the appointment of new gatekeepers – including a new Attorney General – who will be partial to Netanyahu, and turn a blind eye to all his foibles and irregular acts.
The decision of Minister of Defense and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to appoint a committee of examination within his Ministry – in accordance with the provisions of the law – to look into alleged irregularities in the way decisions were taken concerning the purchase of new submarines and navy vessels for the protection of the gas rigs within Israel’s exclusive economic zone, is, in fact, a desperate attempt to open up a formal discussion on a wider phenomenon that reflects Netanyahu’s autocratic practices over foreign affairs and defense issues. Netanyahu systematically fails to involve the IDF, and his Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs.
 Setting up a committee of examination was the only option left at this stage to keep the door open to such a discussion. This comes after Netanyahu managed – with the help of Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin – to block the possibility of establishing a parliamentary committee of inquiry on the issue.
Netanyahu is known to object to the establishment of a national commission of inquiry on any issue that concerns him directly or indirectly. In other words, this was the last opportunity to involve Israel’s democratic procedures in an attempt to stop recurrent Netanyahu autocratic conduct.
In my opinion, the questions of whether or not Netanyahu had financial gain for himself in mind when so acted, or even whether he sincerely believes that he is acting in the best interest of the people when he decides to circumvent the required procedures (a sort of mini “state of exception”), are much less important than how decisions were taken.
THIS WOULD be regarding how many submarines and what sort of above-surface defense vessels Israel should purchase, at what price and from whom, and whether Netanyahu may consent to the supply of sophisticated arms systems to various Middle East states by Israel’s allies, without consulting and receiving a green light from the IDF and Israel’s intelligence agencies. Netanyahu considers discussion of these issues a plot against himself personally, rather than a desperate attempt to save Israel’s democratic institutions and procedures from the likes of him.
I have been closely following Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden in the recent American presidential election on grounds of unsubstantiated allegations of fraud. This led me to realize while listening to Rudy Giuliani’s wacky press conference on November 20, that contrary to Gessen’s prediction the American democratic system and institutions have managed, with the support of a 6-million-person majority of the American voters, to put an end – at least for the time being – to Trump’s autocratic ambitions and practices.
In Israel, the democratic institutions and the disunited majority of Israeli voters have – so far – not been successful in warding off Netanyahu’s refusal to accept the conclusive results of three successive elections, which indicated that the only stable government Israel can have today is not a narrow right wing-religious government, but an authentic, partitive national unity government. This would resemble the one established in Israel in 1984, which both sides entered in good faith – unlike the current emergency government – that lacks good faith on Netanyahu’s part and minimal political sophistication on Gantz’s part.
There is something perverted in Netanyahu’s repeated efforts to try to derive different results from a given demographic reality. In the last three elections, Netanyahu did everything in his power to gain the necessary 61 Knesset seats to form a narrow right wing-religious government, by encouraging – sometimes by highly questionable means – all the non-haredi religious parties to run together, so as not to lose a single vote in support of him. Three times he failed. Towards the fourth elections, which will without doubt take place sometime in the first six months of 2021, he is trying to split the United Arab List, and bring one of its components –- Ra’am headed by MK Mansour Abbas – to support him in return for budgets and other perks.
No one knows whether Netanyahu would be going to so much trouble – four successive elections, and political manipulations which can form the basis for a modern version of Machiavellianism – if it weren’t for his approaching trial on criminal charges. This seems to constitute a major, if not the main motivating force, behind all his decisions and actions in the last year or two. Unfortunately, the Israeli democracy is paying an exorbitant price for the turmoil being caused.
Eventually, one way or another, an end will come to Netanyahu’s onslaught on the rule of law and the democratic institutions. The questions are when it will happen, how it will happen, how much damage will have been caused by the time it happens, and whether the damage will be reversible.
I believe that at this stage it very much depends on the political path that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will decide to take towards the elections. Given the demographic reality, how the Center-Left will get organized seems less consequential. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by