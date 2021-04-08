The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel needs judicial reform - after a new gov't is sworn in - opinion

There’s no question that the rules of the game need to be changed – but this should happen only after the current game has ended and a government is sworn in.

By YEDIDIA STERN  
APRIL 8, 2021 21:44
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the courtroom after a hearing at the Jerusalem District Court this week. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the courtroom after a hearing at the Jerusalem District Court this week.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL)
 “Your honor,” we say when addressing a court. In Hebrew, we use the same term to address the president of Israel – “kvodo.” The nexus between two Israeli institutions, its judiciary and its presidency, dominates this week’s headlines. The country’s prime minister is currently standing for trial in the Jerusalem District Court, while the President’s Residence was the scene of deliberations that resulted in the prime minister receiving the mandate to form the next government.
We must not link the two proceedings. Trials are supposed to be conducted in a professional manner; the defendant’s identity should not sway the legal process toward leniency or severity. Equality under the law should be the court’s sole path. Similarly, the decision of who will be charged with forming the next government should disregard the fact that the person claiming the mandate on behalf of Israel’s largest political party is currently a criminal defendant. Thus states the law.
And yet the two proceedings are, in fact, deeply connected. Both are taking place in an atmosphere of ever-worsening erosion of the rule of law and respect for the rules of governance and statesmanship. Both the ruling party and those who oppose it are responsible for this state of affairs.
On the one hand, it’s hard to accept that a prime minister’s trial is being conducted in the absence of a justice minister – who is meant to mediate between the Justice Ministry’s professionals and the political system. Also absent from the Justice Ministry are a permanent state attorney, who is meant to lead the prosecution, and a permanent director-general, responsible for the ministry’s functioning. Are these absences coincidental? It is hard to accept the fact that the prime minister committed to signing a conflict-of-interest agreement regarding his trial but has yet to do so.
On the other hand, it’s also hard to accept that those leading the opposition to the prime minister are trying to block him from receiving the mandate to form a government by amending the Basic Law. Plans are reportedly in the works to promote legislation that would preclude a criminal defendant from forming a government. In order to avoid the tarnish of being applied “retroactively,” the law would apply only to the next Knesset, after a potential fifth election. We are asked to believe that it is not “personal,” but anyone with eyes in their head can see that this is a law tailored specifically for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The prime minister’s use of executive power to weaken the systems responsible for the rule of law is a strategic blow to the State of Israel. The use of the Knesset’s legislative power to reshape the Basic Laws – components of the Israeli constitution – in accordance with changing needs is also a strategic blow to the state.
Those seeking to amend the Basic Law to end Netanyahu’s premiership and the ongoing political crisis know that the High Court of Justice will have to rule as to the legality of that change. They are presenting the High Court with the thorniest of dilemmas: if the court authorizes the Basic Law, it will be supporting an illegitimate measure whose purpose is to change the rules of the game, mid-game, so as to thwart the will of the people. In contrast, if it nullifies the Basic Law, it will be setting a dramatic precedent that would spark public outrage (no Basic Law has ever been nullified, and there is disagreement regarding the court’s authority to do so). 
Here, reality is stranger than fiction: the political camp that exalts “governance” and views the staff of the Justice Ministry as mere bureaucrats is impeding the political appointment of a justice minister. Not only that, but the political camp that attacks the High Court for being overly activist will be petitioning the same court to make its most activist move ever: nullifying a Basic Law to keep a prime minister in power. 
There’s no question that the rules of the game need to be changed – but this should happen only after the current game has ended and a government is sworn in. When that happens, three changes should be made. First, the system should be modified so that the head of the party list that wins the most votes automatically receives the mandate to form a government. Second, the premiership should be limited to an eight-year term. And third, a moderate version of the “French law” should be enacted, whereby under certain conditions, a sitting prime minister cannot be indicted on criminal charges until after his or her term of office has ended.
These changes would ease Israel’s current tensions between its political and judicial systems. They would redraw the political map based on blocs, thereby ensuring stability and forestalling extortion. And they would make it possible for the term “honor,” in its true sense, to apply once more to state institutions.
The writer is president of the Jewish People Policy Institute and a professor of law at Bar-Ilan University.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Trial justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by