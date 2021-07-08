Israeli defense innovations saved lives during the conflict

In the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, I watched in amazement at the Iron Dome defense system taking out missile after missile fired from Gaza. It looked like a video game or a science-fiction movie. The “thud thud” sound of Iron Dome exploding missiles became the soundtrack of bomb shelters across Israel, as the incredible technology caught 90-95% of missiles fired by Hamas.

Just imagine how many more deaths there might have been without it – Gazan, as well as Israeli.

As Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Yoav Har-Even, president and CEO of Rafael, Advanced Defense Systems, the main contractor that developed Iron Dome, said, “Iron Dome... [is] a true game-changer, saving lives, preventing escalation, enabling military and political decision-makers to make calm and collected decisions.”

Indeed, Richard Kemp CBE, former British Army colonel, said “the most effective means of saving Gazan civilian lives has been Israel’s Iron Dome.... If hundreds of Israelis were dying under Hamas rockets, the IDF would have no choice other than to strike Gaza with much greater ferocity, [...] unavoidably inflicting vastly more civilian casualties than we have seen so far.”

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 250 Gazans were killed during the recent conflict. However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says most of those killed by Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes were members of Hamas, which is widely recognized as a terrorist group. The IDF also suggested it has evidence that some civilian casualties were killed by Hamas misfires.

Every civilian death is a tragedy, whether Gazan or the 12 people killed in Israel. And one of the biggest military challenges facing democracies today is how to deal with conflict while minimizing civilian casualties.

The UN Human Rights Council – known for the disproportionate amount of time it spends talking about Israel – recently ordered an open-ended, permanent inquiry into Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. This unprecedented inquiry would seem to suggest that Israel is doing the opposite of protecting civilian life.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded to the UNHRC’s decision by saying it “completely ignores the [more than] 4,300 rockets [fired by Hamas] toward Israeli citizens”.

While Hamas fires at Israel’s civilians, and hides its weapons behind its own civilian centers like schools and hospitals – thereby putting its own citizens in danger – Israeli innovations are arguably contributing to protecting civilian lives, Gazan as well as Israeli.

‘Very significant steps’ to avoid hitting Gaza civilians

Lamenting the loss of lives, particularly of children, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken nonetheless said Israel “took very significant steps” to avoid hitting Gaza civilians.

How was Israel able to achieve this?

First, through intelligence and manpower. The IDF created lists of property owners and their phone numbers throughout the Gaza Strip, calling targets where Hamas had a presence, to give anyone inside the opportunity to leave before the airstrike. So the IDF actively took steps to reduce civilian casualties, giving Hamas prior warning of targets.

Second, through technology. Following phone warnings, IDF drones were used above the Hamas targets to monitor people leaving the building (remember the drone video footage showing how a strike was aborted when children were seen below?).

When drone footage indicated a building had been cleared, the IDF then used its innovative “roof-knocking” technique, firing a small missile onto the top of the building to give a last warning to people to get away, before the final precision strike was carried out.

ISRAELI INNOVATIONS are also responsible for saving countless Israeli lives

April 2021 marked 10 years since the Iron Dome’s first combat interception, and it has played a crucial role in every conflict since then. When enemy rocket fire is detected, Iron Dome launches a missile to intercept it in the air.

The technology, which intercepts short-range surface-to-surface rockets, is complemented by other innovations, such David’s Sling, which intercepts short-to-medium and medium-to-long-range surface-to-surface missiles, and Arrow, which intercepts medium-to-long-range missiles. And only this month, Israel announced new plane-mounted laser technology capable of shooting down UAVs, mortar shells and rockets, which is expected to be in action by the end of 2024.

Sharing Israel’s defense technology with allies

Israel is sometimes criticized for not sharing its defense technology with others. However, the truth is that it does, with countries that recognize the world’s only Jewish country’s right to exist.

In August 2019, for example, the Defense Ministry signed an agreement with the US Defense Department for the purchase of two Iron Dome batteries for the US Army. In May 2020, Rafael and Raytheon Technologies Corporation created the Raytheon Rafael Area Protection Systems (R2S) partnership, to manufacture Iron Dome interceptors and launchers at a US facility.

With unprecedented levels of cooperation between the two countries, US defense capabilities have further been strengthened through the use of Israeli drones and other defense systems. And it’s fair to say that Israeli defense innovations wouldn’t be as advanced as they are today without the financial and information-sharing support of the US.

There are further examples of Israel sharing its technology with others. Britain, for example, has purchased Iron Dome’s control center. Israeli anti-unauthorized drone technology, Drone Guard, has helped to protect global events, such as the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in 2018. And Israeli components can also be found in defense systems from other, non-Israeli companies, such as in counter-drone systems.

But what about the Palestinians?

Some people argue that Israel should share its technology, including Iron Dome, with Hamas, in order to save further civilian lives. When asked about that in a recent TV interview, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was clear. “The moment they decide they don’t want to annihilate us, this all ends.” This is, in effect, Hamas’s “Iron Dome.”

The solution is simple: Don’t fire at Israel.

The writer helps multinationals report on their contributions to tackling the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – the 17 major challenges facing the world today. The author of Tikkun Olam: Israel vs COVID-19, she is also a news anchor and Middle East correspondent for WION (World Is One). The views expressed are those of the author.