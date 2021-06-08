Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complex. Israel must admit it - opinion

In 1948, David Ben-Gurion realized the importance of demonstrating the Jewish claim over the Land of Israel, an ideal tactic for an up-and-coming country struggling for global recognition. The term hasbara (Hebrew for “explanation”) was coined for Israel’s public diplomacy efforts, showcasing Israel’s fundamental need to explain itself to the world: explaining governmental policies, military actions, or even the legitimacy of its existence. Ever since, Israel has followed that very path by funding numerous governmental bodies, as well as establishing a military spokesperson’s branch.

Seventy-three years later, in the past two weeks, Israel maintained its defensive approach while echoing the same key points: counting the numbers of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel’s civilian population, and comparing the situation to rockets being fired at the greatest capital cities of the world. “What would you do if this was your city?” said one of the main campaigns by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the statement “Israel has the right to defend itself” was repeated at every turn.

Israel keeps explaining why its side is right and the other is wrong. But just like winning the battle doesn’t mean you’ll win the war, winning the debate doesn’t mean you’ll sway public opinion. Now don’t get me wrong, the Israeli reality is indeed very complicated and requires a deep knowledge of current affairs as well as the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, there is something patronizing in the assumption that the world is simply ignorant and needs clarification to comprehend the Israeli perspective.

If Israel aspires to improve its image abroad, it should stop sticking to explanations and justifications, and take a more holistic and compassionate route. Winning people’s hearts and minds cannot be based on numbers and logical arguments. Israel should encourage learning and understanding the extensive amount of narratives while aspiring to shed light on the complexities and nuances of its reality. It must foster the idea that a hundred plus years of conflict is hard to grasp, and that it is OK for the average citizen of the world to grapple with it. Unlike a sports game, this conflict is messy and tangled, and therefore cannot be seen merely as one side vs. the other.

Israel should aim to promote critical thinking among the world which will hopefully lead to a more moderate and balanced view of the conflict. Recognizing its flaws and mistakes as well as showing empathy to the other side will enable the world to be less judgmental and see beyond the binaries. Israel should deliberately present and inform the diversity of views and perspectives within its society to demonstrate the depth and layers of this conflict. In the fast-paced digital era in which we live, the majority of communications are short and superficial. Israel should seek to set an example to a world that embraces nuance, and as such, it should be the first to simply admit the truth: It’s complicated.

The writer is program manager of the Argov Fellows Program, IDC Herzliya’s honors track in leadership and diplomacy. Prior to her current position, she spent three years in Washington, DC as the Israeli emissary to the George Washington University Hillel. She served for two years in Israeli Air Force intelligence. Following her service, she earned her B.A. in Government and Diplomacy from IDC Herzliya.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}