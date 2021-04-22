The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israeli political crisis: 4-letter words, democracy for dummies - opinion

After generations of ideological debate aimed to determine Israel’s destiny, the Left-versus-Right dispute was replaced by shallow, four-letter words and social media driven creeds.

By OPHIR FALK  
APRIL 22, 2021 20:44
THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 Democratic elections are designed to reflect the preference of “The People.” The results, however, do not always coincide with the design. Winston Churchill, who won a world war but lost the elections thereafter is a prime example of design malfunction. Churchill was the most popular prime minister in British history, but Britain’s voting system failed to demonstrate that. The UK and Israel have a similar parliamentary voting system, except that in Israel, where there are many more political parties, the system’s ability to reflect the people’s choice is more challenging.
There are many interpretations to the recent election results in Israel. One observation is, however, clear. The Oslo Accords and the Left in Israel have essentially lost relevance. None of the 38 political parties who ran in the elections dared link their party platforms to those ill-conceived accords or the political process that followed it. Signed with much fanfare a generation ago, the ill-conceived and unethical agreements have gone down as an historical folly, leaving Oslo, and as a by-product, the Left, to become the most derogatory four-letter words of the land. For good reason.
After generations of ideological debate aimed to determine Israel’s destiny, the Left-versus-Right dispute was replaced by shallow, four-letter words and social media driven creeds of love him or hate him. Netanyahu or not Netanyahu? – Bibi or not Bibi? That seemed to be the question on most Israelis’ minds as they made their way to the voting booth.
Votes have been counted but ambiguity persists. Netanyahu’s party has nearly double the mandates of the party with the second largest number of seats, but he can’t form a government. Neither can anyone else. “The People’s” preference of parties can be construed by the election results, but the preference for prime minister cannot. That is the system’s leading lacuna, and it may drag the nation into a fifth national election in the span of two-and-a-half years.
The only way to democratically resolve this predicament is to put the Netanyahu or not Netanyahu question to a direct test. Permit the people to directly decide who they want as their leader. Once that is determined everything else will fall into place.
THE NOT-NETANYAHU camp, mainly consisting of former Oslo proponents and other politicians who despise Netanyahu, claims Netanyahu is divisive, and that Israel deserves a prime minister without indictment, even if it is acknowledged by his archrival, Naftali Bennett, that “Netanyahu was clearly hunted by the legal system.”
The Netanyahu camp, mainly consisting of loyal followers who have voted for him time and again, are convinced that the prime minister is innocent, and that his flaws are by far outweighed by his unprecedented achievements.
Love him or hate him, his abilities and accomplishments are indisputable. Mitigating the horrors of Oslo, putting Tehran back in its box (before Biden), jump-starting Israel’s economy, building a robust military, gaining international recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights without a single shot being fired, cementing the acceptance of Israel by significant Arab states by means of the Abraham Accords and perhaps above all – his unrelenting efforts to vaccinate all Israelis and free his people from a global pandemic before any other country.
Many Israeli voters considered the complexities of forming a coalition after the elections and tried to calculate their choice accordingly. Such calculations have caused chaos in the past and are doing so again. Clearly, the electoral system needs reform. The people should be able to vote for their representatives in parliament and once they know the balance in the house, they should vote for their prime minister. Or vice versa. That would bring in favorable components of the long-standing British system on one hand, and the American system on the other.
Such a reform is clearly needed but may need to wait for a time of tranquility.
In the meantime, Netanyahu, with a 30 mandate party, is currently unable to gather the needed 61 mandates to form a government. Neither can anyone else. That leaves the dire option of going to a fifth round of elections or a worse option of having a prime minister with a seven-mandate party.
Israel is in political deadlock, but if hate can be replaced with hope – Israel’s national anthem and Gideon Sa’ar’s party name – a no-nonsense government can be formed. Alternatively, “we, the people” should be permitted to vote for the prime minister of our choice.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections israeli politics democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by