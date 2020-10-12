The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's politicians need to gain some class in their conduct

Regev once held the position of culture minister. Based on her televised outburst, it would appear she is sorely lacking in culture.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 20:52
Miri Regev (photo credit: REUTERS)
Miri Regev
(photo credit: REUTERS)
One of the criteria to be a minister in the government of a democratic country should be presenting oneself with dignity and decorum.
Especially in this time of stress induced by the past seven months of pandemic and lockdowns, it’s incumbent on decision-makers to lead the way by exuding calmness, empathy and dignity in their public dealings and appearances.
Unfortunately, in Israel, dignity and decorum have never been part of the job requirements for government ministers. If that wasn’t clear enough, the televised display by Transportation Minister Miri Regev over the weekend proved the point unmistakably and lowered the bar for discourse in the country.
Appearing Friday on the popular Channel 12 talk show Ofira and Berkovic, hosted by legendary soccer star Eyal Berkovic and TV personality Ofira Asayag, Regev exploded in a verbal outburst that descended to threats and the basest of language.
Taking offense at Berkovic for his having labeled, the week before, Regev’s Likud Party a “criminal organization” due to its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, she demanded an apology and yelled at the former soccer star that he would “never be the coach of Israel’s national team” unless he apologized to “the one-and-a-half million Likud members whom you called ‘members of a criminal organization.’”
Berkovic, in a calmer demeanor, clarified that he was referring to “only you and your whole crew. It’s not connected at all to the voters,” he said, but to “Bibi and around five of his foot soldiers,” referring to Regev, Netanyahu confidant Miki Zohar and other Likud officials deemed close to the prime minister.
“Shame on you. I wish you could get to have even a quarter of our morality. We’re proud of who’s running this country and that is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” yelled back Regev.
“You’re always crowning new kings, flipping them over like a steak. One time it was [former finance minister Moshe] Kahlon, another time [Blue and White Party chief Benny] Gantz. You turned Gantz into a messiah. Where is your messiah now?” she continued, repeating the word “steak” for effect.
It was a performance that typified the unrestrained ugly Israeli mentality that loses control, whether on the street in a fender bender, in line at the supermarket, or at a stormy house committee meeting. It was not worthy of a minister representing her country on a national TV program.
But instead of backing down, Regev doubled down. In her car on the way home from the interview, she recorded a video in which she expressed pride in her statements and uploaded it to Facebook.
“The time has come to put it all on the table, to answer them and not be afraid. So raise up your voices, because they cannot turn us into a punching bag. I really hope they don’t edit that interview, and will broadcast it as is to the Israeli public,” she said.
The next day, Regev went even further, calling on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to stop Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper from interfering in the possible appointment of an Israel national soccer team coach.
“Even if Regev continues to make political rounds on the backs of Israeli sport, the picture will not change: she is interfering in matters that do not concern her. It involves politics in sport and thus harms the national team and its millions of fans,” said Tropper in response to Regev’s comments, adding that the appointment of a national coach will never be the result of political considerations.
International soccer statutes strictly forbid political interference in the running of the sport, and only the sanctioned body in Israel, the Israel Football Association, is authorized to appoint a coach at its own discretion. If political interference is proven, it would lead to Israel’s automatic exclusion from all international soccer events.
It’s ironic that Regev, who preceded Tropper as culture and sport minister, chose to ignore that regulation when she brazenly threatened Berkovic. It’s also ironic that Regev once held the position of culture minister. Based on her televised outburst, it would appear she is sorely lacking in culture.


Tags Likud miri regev Chili Tropper
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to gain some class in their conduct By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by