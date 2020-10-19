The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah

Having crossed so many redlines, Blue and White should change its name to Shades of Gray.

By GILL TROY  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 21:35
ISRAELI POLITICOS treat the World Zionist Congress like a billion-dollar cash cow. Pictured: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 37th WZC at the Jerusalem International Convention Center in 2015. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
ISRAELI POLITICOS treat the World Zionist Congress like a billion-dollar cash cow. Pictured: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 37th WZC at the Jerusalem International Convention Center in 2015.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
I am resigning as a Blue and White delegate to the World Zionist Congress (WZC), which starts on October 20, 2020.
Although personally honest, Blue and White’s leader, Benny Gantz, fell into the trap of treating the Zionist Congress like a juicy carcass for sleazy pols to ravage. As Gantz feeds the culture of corruption he vowed to fight, the ethical swamp that is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Likud Party keeps spreading. The bog has now consumed Gantz, his party and the Zionist Congress.
I won’t participate in this farce. And let’s end the charade: Having crossed so many redlines, Blue and White should change its name to Shades of Gray.
While looking forward to following in Theodor Herzl’s footsteps, I hesitated accepting the nomination as delegate, because you must join a party to attend the Zionist Congress. I am no joiner. As an academic and a columnist, I prefer my independence and detest the all-or-nothing, our-leader’s-way-or-the-highway rigidity that constitutes party loyalty today.
But having so ardently supported Blue and White’s attempt to cleanse Israel of the Netanyahu curse, I figured I wasn’t compromising any principles by joining it. Besides, I watched my friends in the American Zionist Movement (AZM) invest passionately in the WZC elections. I wanted to honor their efforts, which increased the votes by 115%, attracting the most voters since American Zionists started electing delegates openly three decades ago.
Finally, I acknowledge two personal motivations. In July, with Israel’s corona crisis seemingly controlled, I hoped there might be some fun social events by October, maybe even with cherished fellow Zionists from abroad. Second, I hoped to help my friend and esteemed colleague Prof. Alon Tal in his long-shot bid to lead the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.
Unfortunately, despite the idealism the AZM stirred this year among American Zionists, and the shimmering history of this congress, which turned the Zionist idea into our wonderful democratic Jewish state, the WZC lost its moral mojo.
Israeli politicos treat the WZC like a billion-dollar cash cow. As they swoop in for the kill, most American leaders are as silent as lambs. America’s Reform and Conservative movements joined forces for the Congress, making them potential kingmakers as the largest center-left faction. It’s depressing to watch these outmaneuvered naive waifs watch haplessly – or calculatingly join the politico-thugs pounding away at one another in their quest to control money that should improve the Jewish people’s quality of life, not their personal standard of living.
While this is a decades-old story, I trusted Blue and White to be different. If the unwieldy coalition Gantz forged had one defining principle, it was the commitment to restoring purity to politics. This anti-Bibi party was pro-good government, clean elections and honest politicians.
THAT VISION made Tal Blue and White’s ideal choice to head the JNF.
Tal is not only Mr. Clean, he is Israel’s Mr. Green. A pioneering activist who put the iron in Israeli environmentalism, he cleverly transplanted various American social-change tactics in Israel, from class-action lawsuits to creative protests. He and the NGOs he launched have been so effective that their example helped Israeli civil society soar since he arrived in the 1980s.
Over 100 leading environmentalists joined a broad coalition of activists endorsing Tal, anxious to save KKL-JNF from its current lackluster, ethically dodgy leader.
Had Gantz backed another candidate, Ze’ev Bielski, I wouldn’t be resigning. Bielski’s an honorable leader who has chaired the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization.
But Gantz lost me and many others by endorsing Danny Atar, the incumbent accused of cronyism, preferential treatment, stealing public lands and illegally diverting JNF funds to unapproved projects.
The solar energy impresario Yossi Abramowitz sighed: “The NGO that drained the swamps is now the swamp that needs draining.”
While Blue and White tarnished its reputation for political cleanliness, the leaders of Reform and Conservative Jewry burnished their reputation for World-Zionist-Congressional cowardice. They stayed silent, as they have done for years, allowing the Israeli pols to fight over these once-legendary Zionist positions like rabid dogs hungering for meat.
Some of these self-righteous hypocrites love condemning Israel on geopolitical matters wherein they have no power and no special insight. Yet when something important emerged that they could influence, lily-liveredness and political gamesmanship paralyzed them. My sources say they amassed power, but took no responsibility.
The punchline is a modern morality tale: Despite selling his soul, Gantz still failed. Further illustrating Blue and White’s incompetence and our Politburo politics in the Age of Bibi, a Bibi-backing right-wing coalition snapped the job out of Gantz’s hands. Last-minute maneuvering to save Atar’s pork source failed – thankfully. One conscience-driven politician – Yair Lapid – doubts Atar’s integrity and refused to help Gantz, his former partner.
Tragically, the JNF job is now slated to be rotated by the honorable Avraham Duvdevani of Mizrachi and – I can’t make this up – the Likudnik Haim Katz now under indictment for fraud. Unlike Bibi, Katz at least had the decency to resign from the cabinet after he was charged.
My friends and I wonder: Can’t the Zionist movement find candidates who aren’t under suspicion? When did being charged with corruption become a criterion for being charged with leading key Zionist institutions?
Where are the ideological debates the Zionist movement needs? All I hear is pork, pork, pork. Note the kosher karma: complaints about the religious-right wing takeover sound hollow when power politics took over long ago.
In our new book, Never Alone, Natan Sharansky and I propose a Global Jewish Council, a new “Jewish people’s parliament” to provide a “better framework for constructive dialogue.”
Hurt insiders asked us, “Why propose something new? What about the WZC?” Benny and Bibi, Atar and Katz, the restrained Reformers and clammed-up Conservatives, just gave the answer: The World Zionist Congress has become the World Zionist Casbah.
The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University and the author of nine books on American history and three books on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics and My People, coauthored with Natan Sharansky, was just published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.


Tags Blue and White World Zionist Organization World Zionist Congress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government needs to pass a state budget now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu turning Israel into an unhealthy democracy? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Can Israeli democracy be hijacked? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by