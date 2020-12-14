The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jewish Voice for Peace's anti-Israel activity sinks to new low - opinion

This month, JVP endorsed violence, engaged in Holocaust exploitation that clearly is antisemitic according to the IHRA definition, and celebrated terrorism against Jews.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 20:57
REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) speaks at a climate rally in Iowa in January. (photo credit: SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS)
REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) speaks at a climate rally in Iowa in January.
(photo credit: SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS)
The ironically titled American nonprofit “Jewish Voice for Peace” has achieved a new low in its obsessive anti-Israel efforts. The organization has a long track record of hard-line stances against the Jewish state, including support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and the embrace of convicted terrorists such as Rasmea Odeh. Now, however, JVP seems to be taking things to even greater extremes. JVP’s actions prove unquestionably that the organization calling itself Jewish Voice for Peace is neither representative of Jews, nor of peace by any measure.
Along with other extremist organizations, JVP stirred up controversy this month with its choice of speakers for a panel on “dismantling antisemitism” that included the divisive Peter Beinart, BDS activist Barbara Ransby, and public figures Rashida Tlaib and Marc Lamont Hill, known for their own controversial antisemitic statements. Instead of bringing in leading scholars or experts on today’s antisemitism, or even a diversity of opinions, JVP invited exclusively fringe anti-Israel voices, most of whom are not even Jewish. Even the one exception, Peter Beinart, represents a very controversial opinion that is rejected by the majority of the Jewish community.
Understandably, the consensus Jewish community expressed outrage from Left to Right that some of today’s most prominent voices who have given legitimacy to antisemitism would be lecturing Jews about what is or isn’t antisemitism today.
Rashida Tlaib, the US congresswoman from Michigan with Palestinian roots, is notorious for her anti-Israel stance. She sparked uproar after her comments on the Holocaust in which she refused to mention Jews. Similarly, Marc Lamont Hill, a former CNN contributor, was fired from CNN after calling on air for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” commonly used to call for the eradication of the State of Israel.
Even if we assume that Tlaib and Hill made such outlandish comments from the place of ignorance and not malice, the idea that they should be lecturing anyone on what antisemitism is today is preposterous. Ignorance of antisemitism does not excuse it, and those who lack the nuance to see how their comments can be used as a tool to promote antisemitism should be condemned and rejected by the Jewish community, not given speaking gigs on a panel purporting to address the issue.
Yet taking a deeper dive into JVP’s agenda, it becomes all the more clear that the organization has nothing to do with being Jewish, or being peaceful. This month, JVP endorsed violence, engaged in Holocaust exploitation that clearly is antisemitic according to the widely accepted IHRA working definition of antisemitism, and celebrated terrorism against Jews.
In a post on its Facebook and Twitter accounts from December 8, the organization shared a poster stating “L’chaim Intifada” celebrating the anniversary of the first Palestinian Intifada in which 277 Israeli citizens were murdered in acts of Palestinian violence that primarily targeted civilians. The same photo also depicts Palestinian terrorists such as Leila Khaled, a PFLP terrorist who attempted multiple plane hijackings, as the modern-day equivalent of Jews who fought back against the Nazis.
While criticism and discussion of Israeli policy is an important action in society, JVP’s panels and incitement are a far cry from legitimate criticism or well-intended discussion. In fact, from the way the organization describes its own panel on antisemitism, it would appear as though it doesn’t even believe antisemitism exists today, but that it is used to “undermine progressive movements for justice.” The JVP website reads: “Antisemitism is used to manufacture division and fear.”
At a time of rising antisemitism globally, the last thing we need as a community are more organizations pretending to represent us. Groups like JVP attempt to whitewash or minimize antisemitism and all its threats today from the Left and Right, ultimately undermining our security and erasing our history. We must not let them go unanswered. JVP does not speak for peace, nor do they speak for the Jewish community.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute.


Tags bds Jewish Voice for Peace antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by