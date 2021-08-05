The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Letting Dolgopyat marry leads to the end of the Jewish identity - opinion

As MK Arye Deri (Shas) said: ”Winning a medal, doesn’t make him Jewish.”

By WALTER BINGHAM  
AUGUST 5, 2021 21:20
ARTEM DOLGOPYAT, who won gold in men’s Gymnastics at Tokyo’s Olympics Games, poses with his coach Sergei Vaisburg, as he is welcomed upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
ARTEM DOLGOPYAT, who won gold in men’s Gymnastics at Tokyo’s Olympics Games, poses with his coach Sergei Vaisburg, as he is welcomed upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
There is no question that Artem Dolgopyat is a national hero. To bring home a gold medal from the Olympic Games in Tokyo is a tremendous achievement, of which not only he, but the entire country can be very proud. We look forward to his return and the celebration for him and the other medal winners.
Artem belongs to the large number of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, for whose release to move to Israel under the Law of Return (enacted in 1950), Jews worldwide campaigned.
That law grants every Jew wherever he may be, the right to immigrate to Israel and become an Israeli citizen. For the purposes of this Law, “Jew” means a person who was born of a Jewish mother or who has converted to Judaism and is not a member of another religion.
In 1970, the law was amended to grant the right of return to anyone with one Jewish grandfather whether matrilineal or patrilineal and regardless of their own belief, as well as to their non-Jewish married spouses. This controversial change was based on the Nuremberg laws enacted by the Nazis in 1935 which determined that a person with even one Jewish grandfather is a Jew, with the prescribed consequences including the cancellation of citizenship and withdrawal of certain rights.
It is scandalous that Jewish law of immigration should be based on Nazi doctrine without even definitive proof. Applications for immigration by non-halachic “Jews” should be considered on an individual basis rather than given a blanket dispensation.
In the late 1980s when the government of Mikhail Gorbachev opened the borders of the USSR and allowed Jews to leave the country, nearly one million Soviet Jews and their non-Jewish relatives and spouses immigrated to Israel between 1989 and 2006.
According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, 26% of those immigrants were not considered Jewish by Orthodox interpretations of Jewish law.
That created great difficulties with the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, which by the law of 1980 is recognized as the only rabbinic authority for Judaism in Israel with sole control over the regulations of marriage, so that only approved religious leaders can perform marriage. Israeli law does not permit civil marriages.
On the express pronouncement of his mother, Artem Dolgopyat is not Jewish, because she is not Jewish. Now our Olympic hero wants to marry but finds no sympathy in Israel’s laws.
Because of the high profile gained by his Olympic achievement, the powers of Israel’s Chief Rabbinate are again being questioned; not as you might think by the protagonist himself who is adversely affected by the law, no, he keeps a low profile as if reluctantly accepting the situation. The movement to change the law is stirred by the high school dropout Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid head), whose knowledge of Halacha, religious law, fits onto a small postage stamp.
In order for a Jewish wedding in Israel to be recognized by the State, it must be carried out under the auspices of Israel’s Chief Rabbinate. The Chief Rabbinate operates according to Orthodox Halacha (Jewish law), which specifies various requirements and prohibitions regarding marriage. Civil marriages performed outside of Israel are recognized for purposes of national statistics, but not personal status. Similarly, “common law” marriages afford couples some marriage-related rights and protections, but not full recognition.
According to reports, Lapid said that “it is intolerable that someone can fight on our behalf in the Olympics… win a gold medal and not get married in Israel.” No, Minister, it is arrogant and disdainful to equate even a great achievement in sport with our age-old Torah laws. As MK Arye Deri (Shas) said: ”Winning a medal, doesn’t make him Jewish.”
Aided by this post-Zionist government, there are dark forces at work, that are aiming to transform the only Jewish State – finally established after 2000 years of trying – into a “Country for Jews” based on tribalist traditions.
The founding of a private organization to rival the Chief Rabbinate for all its functions, including establishing questionable Jewish roots to enable marriage is the beginning of the loss of the Jewish identity of our beloved Jewish state. It is the thin end of the wedge.
The writer, at 97, holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest active journalist and oldest working radio talk show host. He presents Walter’s World on Israel National Radio (Arutz 7) and The Walter Bingham File on Israel Newstalk Radio. Both are in English.


Tags Judaism olympics marriage chief rabbinate of israel Artem Dolgopyat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by