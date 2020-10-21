The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset

Rivlin thanked the delegation for its support for mutual respect, for which he has been an outspoken advocate.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 22:12
Knesset meeting to pass bills to create coalition government on May 6, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN)
Knesset meeting to pass bills to create coalition government on May 6, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN)
We wholeheartedly support the “Mutual Respect Charter” signed by some 70 members of Knesset and presented to President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday.
The charter calls on all 120 MKs, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic, to espouse the values of respect, partnership, mutual responsibility, tolerance and meaningful discourse, and to set a personal example to the public in order to fight division and hatred.
It was initiated by Knesset Deputy Speaker Moshe Arbel (Shas), who authored it, together with Minister Michael Biton (Blue and White). They were joined at the President’s Residence by signatories Ofir Sofer (Yamina), Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz), Osama Saadi (Joint Arab List), Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) and Eliyahu Baruchi (United Torah Judaism).
“The aim of the ‘Mutual Respect Charter’ is not, heaven forbid, to stop disagreement which is so vital for democracy, and not, heaven forbid, to stop the range of views or even of criticism,” Arbel declared. “Its aim, as is written, is to protect mutual respect despite weighty disagreements. Its objective is to allow us to fight for our principles in a way that does not create hatred or division.”
In the spirit of the pact, Sofer apologized for his rude verbal assault on Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) last week. “Unity and respectful discourse must come first and foremost from elected officials. We can disagree on any issue, from a place of mutual respect,” Sofer said. “A week ago, I felt I attacked Minister Amir Peretz in a disrespectful way in the Knesset and I immediately apologized.”
Baruchi gave an example from the Talmud to highlight the importance of mutual respect. “When studying Gemara, we spend a lot of time learning about things that were never adopted as legal rulings. Why? Because it is clear that in order to understand properly the accepted view, we must also learn the counterargument,” Baruchi said. “As a member of the Knesset I have been disappointed in myself, more than once, when I was unable to understand the rationale of the other side. When that does not happen, it is clear to me that I have not learned the issue fully enough. When it does happen, even if I remain absolutely opposed to my colleagues, it remains within the boundaries of discourse.”
Rivlin thanked the delegation for its support for mutual respect, for which he has been an outspoken advocate, noting that over the millennia the Jewish people has lived with disputes between the houses of Hillel and Shammai, disputes when the Zionist movement emerged and disputes over the very principles on which the State of Israel was founded.
“These are difficult days in Israel,” he said. “Disagreement has become a political tool in the hands of the parties to get votes. It is totally contrary to the wonderful charter you are proposing as a statement by the Knesset. Whatever disagreement there is in the Knesset, it must be a place of respect. When respect is lacking, we are in a clear social and political crisis. Knesset member Arbel, the charter for which you have secured the signatures of 70 MKs is a sacred text, and woe be us if it is not implemented.”
Politicians in other countries, too, have taken similar steps toward a more civil discourse. In the US, for example, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Utah governor – Chris Peterson and Spencer Cox – released a series of joint public service announcements on Tuesday to promote civility, a peaceful transition of power ahead of the November 3 vote amid what has become an acrimonious political environment, and the acceptance of election results.
Using the hashtag #standunited, the two men encourage voters to understand that people can disagree without hate and work together despite differences in opinion.
“We will fully support the results of the presidential election,” Peterson says in one ad. “We ask that you stand with us,” Cox adds.
Back in Israel, Arbel stressed that the Mutual Respect Charter “is not just a piece of paper but a binding declaration of intent.” We urge all politicians – from the top down and across the political spectrum – to take it seriously. The charter could very well mark a turning point in the history of civil discourse in Israel. For the country’s sake, we certainly hope so.


Tags Knesset amir peretz Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by