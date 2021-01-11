The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Philip Morris sells death while speaking of 'smoke-free world' - opinion

Saying ‘if I wouldn’t sell this deadly product, somebody else will,’ is comparable to what could have been said by IG Farben, the supplier of Zyklon B to the gas chambers.

By AMOS HAUSNER, YAEL BAR ZEEV  
JANUARY 11, 2021 21:37
Illustration of cigarettes in an ashtray. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Illustration of cigarettes in an ashtray.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Philip Morris CEO (Israel) Roi Amit was interviewed on December 31 by The Jerusalem Post. He spoke of a “smoke-free world” but omitted to explain how his company is the biggest seller in the Jewish state of tobacco products – which, according to the Health Ministry, kill some 8000 people annually in Israel, among them many from secondhand smoke, including smoke which penetrates their own apartments from their neighbors’ windows.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), smoking kills about one out of every two people consuming this deadly product, exactly as intended and foreseen by the manufacturer. This is exactly what requires the intervention of criminal law, which defines “homicide” as causation of death with prior knowledge. Further, the WHO has determined that there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. It kills.
Accordingly, cigarettes – which the CEO calls “combustible,” including his company’s brands like Marlboro – are responsible for a major share of this enormous number of deaths. And they are now being sold by the same conglomerate.
The CEO’s simultaneous call for a smoke-free world while selling deadly and addictive cigarettes is no more persuasive than Tweedledee’s verses in “The Walrus and the Carpenter” in Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, when they shed tears over the demise of the poor oysters, which they themselves had just eaten:
“‘O Oysters, come and walk with us!’
The Walrus did beseech.
‘A pleasant walk, a pleasant talk,
Along the briny beach:
We cannot do with more than four,
To give a hand to each.’”
Yet the idea was to eat the poor oysters:
“I weep for you,’ the Walrus said:
‘I deeply sympathize.’
With sobs and tears he sorted out
Those of the largest size,
Holding his pocket-handkerchief
Before his streaming eyes.”
Before a CEO of a tobacco company “deeply sympathizes” and shouts that his desire is a smoke-free world, he should first answer how his conglomerate is going to compensate the Israeli healthcare system, which suffers expenditures of many billions of shekels every year due to smoking of these highly addictive products, and for the additional future damage that we all shall bear in the next decades due to those cigarettes which it keeps selling while he is interviewed.
The CEO gives no explanation of how to reconcile between these two. If the answer would be ‘if I wouldn’t sell this deadly product, somebody else will,’ then this argument, occasionally given by tobacco dealers, is comparable to what could have been said by IG Farben, the supplier of Zyklon B to the gas chambers.
Regarding the CEO’s claim that the other tobacco product he glorifies are allegedly “a less harmful option” – this is absolutely NOT what the FDA said. The FDA only said that its use exposes the users to a lower LEVEL of dangerous substances, not that it is less dangerous, which the FDA unequivocally determined the company did not succeed to prove. And all this from a company that for decades sold “low tar” or “light” cigarettes, which we now know are just as lethal.
It is not merely a bitter taste which is left after reading the interview: it is the absolute denial of liability and responsibility for past and, most importantly, current activities of the same conglomerate.
Amos Hausner is chairman of the Israel Council for the Prevention of Smoking. Dr. Yael Bar Zeev, is an MD, MPH, PhD at the Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem -Hadassah Medical Center and CEO of the Israel Medical Association Company for Smoking Prevention and Cessation.


Tags smoking Philip Morris tobacco Cigarettes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Granting David Ben Moshe temporary residence is unneeded litmus test

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by