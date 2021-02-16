The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Shira Isakov and the need for ‘aguna’ reform - opinion

The plight of the aguna cannot be ignored and we are failing our women – all of society, indeed we are failing God – if we simply throw up our hands and let this situation be allowed to continue.

By KENNETH BRANDER  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 21:39
A GROUP of women – one holding a sign that says ‘Electronic bracelets save lives’ – participate in nationwide strike protesting violence against women, in Tel Aviv in 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A GROUP of women – one holding a sign that says ‘Electronic bracelets save lives’ – participate in nationwide strike protesting violence against women, in Tel Aviv in 2018.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
 For many people, and particularly for those living outside of Israel, the name Shira Isakov is likely not one with familiarity. But for every reason related to what she has experienced, and more importantly what her actions will hopefully mean for the future, she deserves to be heralded as a modern heroine of the Jewish people.
In the hours before Rosh Hashanah as most of us were preparing for the holiday ahead, Shira was brutally beaten by her husband in their home in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon. While their toddler son watched, he relentlessly attacked her with a rolling pin and then stabbed her with a kitchen knife until she was on the brink of death. Only because of the selfless bravery and awareness of some diligent neighbors was her life spared. 
But Shira’s heroism is not because of her victimhood, but rather what she has done in the wake of this heinous attack. Despite very serious injuries requiring extensive surgeries, rehabilitation and the physical and emotional scars that will stay with her forever, she has chosen to tell her story and do everything possible to help prevent other women from falling victim to brutal spouses and partners. 
Most tragically, Shira’s trauma from her husband did not end with his incarceration when he callously chose to launch yet another evil swipe in her direction. 
He decided that he would refuse her a get (divorce) and keep her trapped in a marriage to the very man who had demonstrated his venomous hate and willingness to kill her.
After several days of intense public efforts to shame this evil act of depravity, including those advanced by the Yad La’isha organization which I am proud to lead, he eventually relented.
The fact that he relented is certainly not worthy of any praise or empathy. However, what is worthy of discussion is what this case means for the plight of agunot – trapped women.
The very fact that a wife, who was so savagely abused, should have to confront the reality that she possibly remains trapped to a deranged man must remind us of our responsibility to ensure that abuse does not extend to the inability to receive a get. In this particular case, the rabbinical court is to be complimented for expeditiously imposing additional restrictions on the incarcerated husband until he would present a get.
The plight of the aguna cannot be ignored and we are failing our women – all of society, indeed we are failing God – if we simply throw up our hands and let this situation be allowed to continue.
Marriage is sacrosanct; it is a cornerstone of our tradition. Yet the most important document at a wedding, the Ketubah, is a document which does not have God’s name in it but speaks of responsibility between husband and wife in their life together or God forbid, in case of death or divorce. For in Judaism, love is about responsibility. Ahava, love, has at its root “hav”, the ability to give and care. 
The reality is that halachic solutions to the plight of the aguna do exist. They just need to be acted upon, understood and embraced by all of us and our religious authorities. Most relevant, this means instituting the acceptance of halachic prenuptial agreements that can ensure these situations will be avoided no matter how and when a marriage is dissolved.
As rabbis, we should not preform weddings without a prenuptial agreement. As parents, we should insist that our children and grandchildren use them! Recognizing that this will not solve all situations and may not be accepted by all, we must strengthen the power given to rabbinical courts to pressure such evil people to release their spouses. These approaches must become the hallmark of how we deal with such people who disgrace God and our tradition by trapping spouses against their will, violating what marriage is all about.
Shira’s personal story might be more remarkable than others but sadly we know that she will not be the last. The abuse of women has sadly become all too commonplace in our society and clearly has been intensified by the tensions and stresses that come with the unprecedented times we live in. It is a pandemic within a pandemic.
Shira’s story demands that we work here and now to ensure that women like her are spared of the inexplicable traumas that come with get-refusal.
The writer, a rabbi, is president and rosh yeshiva of the Ohr Torah Stone network of 30 educational institutions, among them Yad La’isha: The Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center and Hotline for Agunot.


Tags domestic violence in israel domestic violence divorce aguna agunot gett
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by