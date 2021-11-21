The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Should Israel embrace term limits? - opinion

It is now up to us, the citizens, to head to the virtual town square and support our 120 lawmakers who will deliberate this issue in the coming weeks.

By DAVID YAARI
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 20:27
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli democracy has many solid foundations and facts. Our parliament has 120 members because that’s what the law dictates. We have an election every four-and-a-half years (unless something unusual happens) because that’s what the law dictates. But our democracy, built brick by brick for the last 73 years, still has some glaring gaps left open – and now is the time to fill them.
The Greek philosopher Democritus said: “Immoderate desire is the mark of a child, not a man.” I would update to claim that “unchecked lust for power is a politician’s trait – not that of a leader.”
Two of our prime ministers, Benjamin Netanyahu and David Ben-Gurion, served for more than a third of Israel’s existence – combined for more than 25 years. We cannot undo or mend the past, but it is time to repair this flaw in our democracy.
We established “We Are Israel, LTD” as a public benefit company, not just as an organizing entity but also as a statement of intent. Over the past few weeks, a group of Israelis from across the political spectrum gathered with a shared will and intent to mend what needs fixing, and provide Israeli lawmakers the support they require to ensure Israel can be a beacon of stability in the Middle East.
Among the items on our agenda, and one of the most pressing, was limiting the length of service of prime ministers to two terms or eight years. Some will say that there are more urgent matters right now. However, if we don’t start with the foundations, we will not be able to address other elements. The notion of term limits, which will be effective from the moment the bill is passed, is vital for Israel’s democracy, to ensure that no one person will hold too much power, to encourage competitiveness, to reduce corruption, and to allow new blood to flow into the political system.
THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Netanyahu himself, who will still be able to run for two more terms should the bill pass, has said several times that he supports term limits. Heads of parties from the entire political spectrum have expressed support as well.
So why do we need a civil campaign? Because with all the good intentions of those supporting this bill, including those of the former prime minister, when the moment of truth arrives and MKs will need to vote, they will require a strong and clear public backing to complete the legislative process. It is now up to us, the citizens, to head to the virtual town square and support our 120 lawmakers who will deliberate this issue in the coming weeks. Our goal is that this legislation will receive extensive support. In the end, it is our job, the people’s job, to demand accountability from our representatives.
There is no politics here; no Left or Right. There is no personal agenda against any specific leader. We stand for Israel, for all of Israel’s prime ministers, whoever they will be. And it is our responsibility to enact the protections for proper governance to provide us with stability and a good life for our children and grandchildren. We are Israelis who ask of our representatives in the Knesset to add your name on another brick in our democracy’s wall. After that, we can move on to the next goal.
The writer is founder and head of the We Are Israel movement and a board member of KKL-JNF.


Tags Knesset israeli politics democracy term limit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by