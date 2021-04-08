The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

Smotrich’s odious utterings and implied threat wouldn’t have been appropriate at any time, let alone on the eve of a day that demands we remember man’s inhumanity.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
APRIL 8, 2021 22:39
MK BEZALEL SMOTRICH speaks during a Knesset plenary session on August 24. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
MK BEZALEL SMOTRICH speaks during a Knesset plenary session on August 24.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
 The timing couldn’t have been less appropriate.
On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the country turns it focus to the unfathomable cruelty that resulted in the murder of six million Jews, Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich reminded us that there are Israelis who have not learned the full lessons of the Shoah.
In a Twitter exchange with Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, Smotrich wrote: “A true Muslim must know that the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel, and over time people like you who don’t recognize that will not remain here.”
Tibi later tweeted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message he received that called for killing and deporting Arabs from Israel, saying that he had been “flooded” with similar threats since Smotrich’s tweet.
Hadash MK Ofer Cassif also responded to Smotrich’s tweet, writing: “The disturbing fact is that while Smotrich is openly calling for deportation, opponents of the transfer are keeping quiet to please Naftali Bennett. Talk now. Before it’s too late.”
Smotrich’s odious utterings and implied threat wouldn’t have been appropriate at any time, let alone on the eve of a day that demands we remember man’s inhumanity.
Smotrich leads the most extreme right-wing party in the Knesset, sitting alongside Itamar Ben-Gvir, a former Kahanist, and Avi Maoz, head of the anti-LGBT Noam faction.
This is the same party that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with on Thursday as part of his effort to form what he has called a “true right-wing government.”
Including the Religious Zionist Party in the coalition might be politically prudent and Netanyahu’s only chance to stay in power, but even that seems like a longshot based on the current political landscape.
That’s why we won’t hear the prime minister condemn Smotrich’s statement, which implicitly warns: “If you don’t think like us, then you don’t belong here, and we will get rid of you.”
His statement must be condemned, often and loudly, by any and all responsible leaders and by any normative citizen, because as stated earlier, the lessons of the Holocaust aren’t one-dimensional.
One lesson that has been well-learned is that the Jewish people can only rely on themselves for their safety and well-being.
With the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the institutionalization of the Israel Defense Force, some heavy ammunition was put behind the words, “Never Again.”
Since then, Israel has turned into a haven for persecuted Jews, and for any Jew who wants to join his brothers in their homeland and live a fulfilling life free of fear.
When we bowed our heads in silence as the siren rang out on Holocaust Remembrance Day, we did so in the knowledge that on the ashes of the six million fallen, a strong and vibrant country has arisen with supreme sacrifice of life and incredible determination that safeguards against any such atrocity ever taking place against Jews again.
Nevertheless, an essential lesson that Israelis must internalize from the experience of the Shoah is how to treat the ‘other’ in our midst.
Whether they be Muslim, Christian or Druze, the non-Jewish citizens of Israel must be regarded with an extra measure of sensitivity.
As long as they abide by the rules and laws of the state, they must be considered equals in all aspects of the Israeli experience.  And that includes the right to express divergent opinions.
When Joint List MKs pledged on Tuesday to fight “apartheid,” “the occupation” and “racism” while being sworn into the Knesset, it was unpleasant – and unprecedented. But just as they are free to express those opinions – which are held also by a minority of the Jewish public – it is also every Israeli’s right to refute those ill-advised claims with reasoned arguments.
That’s what Bezalel Smotrich should have done, instead of issuing threats to those who don’t share his ideology – a dogmatic belief system that seems to discount anyone who doesn’t share his view of a Jewish-only “greater Israel.”
His party’s entrance into Israel’s government would be a huge mistake, a setback to the inroads being made to create an open and democratic society.
It would also expose the reality that we still have not learned the lessons of our past.


Tags israeli politics religious zionists Bezalel Smotrich Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by