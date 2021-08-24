The murder of a Denver yeshiva student was almost much worse - opinion



Nestled in the majestic Rocky Mountains, lies the small Jewish community of Denver. My family relocated to Colorado a few years ago from southern California, and immediately upon my first visit from Israel, the state felt like home. I have spent several months in the Centennial State over the past few years, working in the Republican primaries for governor, writing my master’s thesis and climbing the spectacular mountains. I have made numerous friends, both within and outside the Jewish community. Colorado is a place filled with loving kindness; not hate.

The Orthodox community is tiny, and felt shock waves last week after the murder of Shmuel Silverberg, a 19-year-old student at Yeshiva Toras Chaim-Denver. This wasn’t just another shooting rampage or crime spree turned particularly violent. Five juvenile delinquents with murderous backgrounds, and what I believe are neo-Nazi leanings, escaped the Lookout Mountain Youth detention facility, and embarked on a vile-filled rampage, which included robbing a business, two carjackings, and shooting at random passersby, injuring one and killing another.

Colorado is no stranger to violence or antisemitism, but it seems as if the Jewish community has earned special protection. The first Jewish governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, was elected in 2018, and has instilled love for the Jewish faith and also garnered respect for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and Golda Meir lived in Denver as a teenager. But last Tuesday night that seemed to fall on deaf ears, as the escaped convicts drove past the yeshiva. The yeshiva houses young boys in a kollel setting, and offers boarding for many from out of state, in addition to the locals who attend.

A rebbetzin at my family’s local synagogue related to my mother that she had been there the night of the shooting, and happened to leave two minutes before the murderers arrived. She was out front visiting her sons at 11:15 p.m., and told her younger son to return to his dormitory room since it was late. She also handed him an envelope of cash to make a donation to the yeshiva, which is especially customary in the Jewish faith prior to the High Holy Days. Her son saw the entire traumatic scene unfold from the safety of his dormitory window.

The murderers sped down the street, attempted a carjacking, and began shooting indiscriminately at passersby. They must have noticed the imposing brick building of the yeshiva – which is impossible to miss – as well as the Hebrew writing stenciled on the building’s front. They saw Shmuely outside, and forced him at gunpoint to open the combination lock on the front door, but suddenly he couldn’t remember the code and his hands shook from fear. He ran around the side of the building where it was dark, as the men continued to blindly shoot.

The rabbi, who also serves as the principal, emerged from the kitchen to see what the ruckus was about, as the men pushed their way inside. Heroically, the rabbi dodged their shots and wrestled the attackers to the ground, hitting the emergency alarm button. Out of nowhere, the rabbi felt a blind force hit him on the head, and he fell backwards, lying unconscious on the floor. The men believed he was dead, so they ran back outside into the dark alleyway.

Shmuely was alone and petrified. He began screaming for help. The attackers shot toward his voice. He was shot 12 times. Colorado state police suddenly arrived and immediately ran through the yeshiva searching for the attackers but to no avail; they promptly opened an investigation. Currently, the police refuse to consider the attack a hate crime or an antisemitic attack, since the murderers claimed to be shooting “at random,” before four out of the five were caught. One is still on the loose, and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are now offering up to $27,000 for tips that can uncover Samuel Fussell’s whereabouts.

The next day the rabbi returned to the yeshiva and examined all the mezuzot, which are meant to protect against evil. The rabbi found that the one by the front door had squiggle markings all over it, and the letters had all been ripped off. Despite the tragedy, the rabbi and the other boys were miraculously saved. It seems as if terrified, young Shmuely purposefully hadn’t let the murderers in through the front door, thereby saving all the students. He is truly a hero. The rebbetzin relayed that giving tzedaka is what saved her own son’s life. She advised that all Jews in places of worship check their mezuzot. In addition, security has been boosted at Jewish centers across the state. Lastly, the principal who had been pushed down, said that he felt an angel shoved him, causing him to trip and fall unconscious, which is what saved his life.

Shmuely, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, was buried surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday in Lakewood, New Jersey, where his family recently relocated. During his tear-jerking funeral, which was live-streamed on YouTube, his teachers eulogized him. Apparently, once he had mentioned that his knees were bothering him from sitting and learning Torah. When asked why he didn’t complain more, he said: “Sometimes Hashem gives us tzarot (troubles), but it is all for the greater good.” We may never understand why this happened, and the Denver Jewish community is in painful mourning. In a statement, the yeshiva asked the public to respect its privacy during this trying time. Shmuely was a pure soul, and was targeted because he was Jewish. Jewish lives matter. I believe local and federal authorities must take a stronger and harsher stance against antisemitism.

As we approach the High Holy Days, let this be a time that the Jewish people ask for repentance for their sins and suffering. May no more innocent blood be spilled. May we be inscribed for a good new year filled with life and love. Rest in peace Shmuely.

The writer is a contributing writer for The Jerusalem Post and CTech, where she focuses on science-themed topics. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology and political science and a master's degree in international relations and strategic studies from Bar-Ilan University.