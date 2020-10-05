The Temple Mount is a true sign of peace

We closed this past year marking one of the most important dates in modern Jewish history that will be forever remembered – the signing of the peace accord between Israel and two of its Arab neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.As we usher in a new year, we also usher in with it new hope and optimism for a true and lasting peace in the entire Middle East.Jewish people’s most holy site and the Muslims’ third-most holy site.It is, according to the well documented Torah, where the Binding of Isaac took place. According to Islamic tradition, it was Ishmael who was placed on the altar, and it is also the site where Muhammad ascended to heaven to receive new instructions on Islamic laws and traditions.Presently, Jews (as well as people of other religions) are prohibited to pray on the Temple Mount. Jews praying on the Temple Mount would be a setback for Islam, as the prophecy of Moses our Master would be coming to fruition. At long last, the Jews have returned to the site where King Solomon built the First Temple, and the site of the Binding of Isaac, giving confirmation to the authenticity of Judaism. This problem will haunt us and grow like a cancer unless we resolve it.I believe the solution lies in Abu Dhabi – coexistence.Actually, it was Solomon who invited everyone to come to pray at the Temple Mount. “For my House shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples” (Isaiah 56:7).In truth, there are two distinct areas on the Temple Mount. For the Jewish people it is 500 square cubits, and for the Muslims it is al-Aqsa Mosque, which is located outside of the 500 square cubits.Both Jews and Muslims are prohibited from praying in the Dome of the Rock, and the Jewish people is prohibited from even entering anywhere near the Dome of the Rock. A Jew who immersed himself in a mikveh may enter the Temple Mount but only up to the hel (a level promenade or fence running round the azara).This would be an opportunity to demonstrate true coexistence, Jews praying within the 500 square cubits, and Muslims in al-Aqsa Mosque.This would be an opportunity to return prayer to har habayit (the Temple Mount), a true sanctification of God’s name. After 2,000 years of exile, prayer will have returned to har habayit.On the 24th day of Tishrei, Ezra and Nehemiah gathered the people of Israel and ascended the Temple Mount in devotion, repentance and prayer, highlighting the covenant of Abraham our Patriarch to guarantee to his children, the descendants of Isaac and Jacob, the Land of Israel (Nehemiah 9:1).Let us hope and pray that we, too, will merit prayer on har habayit once again in peace. And with this merit we shall welcome with joy the King Messiah. May he come speedily in our days.The writer is head of Yeshivat Migdal HaTorah, Modi’in.In truth, it was really long overdue, for the Jewish and Muslim people are really closer than many of us realize.The Abraham Accords Peace Agreement is a most appropriate title for the agreement. We are both descendants of Abraham and take pride in carrying out the legacy of monotheism. We both have strict laws against any form of pagan practices, and that is why technically it is permitted to pray in a mosque but not in a church. But more importantly, we both observe the commandment of brit milah.Of course, there exist many basic and major differences between the two religions, such as the 613 mitzvot that we are bound to observe. The Jewish people has a well documented history that can clearly trace its lineage to Abraham. The Arabs have no such document.There is, however, one major difference that I believe has given rise to so many years of persecution and ill-treatment of the Jewish people under Arab rule. Islam has an obligation to proselytize and convert to Islam the nations of the world, whereas Judaism does not. On the contrary, we discourage conversion.The Jew is a reminder to the Muslim world that we are the original and unadulterated followers of monotheism. This constant reminder gave rise to much hatred and animosity toward the Jewish people. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });So what has changed? How is it that we are sitting together signing the Abraham Accords?In reality, the world has changed. Through modern communication and technology, people are becoming more aware and understanding other practices and religions. In Abu Dhabi they are presently constructing a site called the Abrahamic Family House that will house a shul, a mosque and a church. This would have been considered heresy not too long ago. It is this basic acceptance to recognize the existence of other religions and faiths that has allowed this magnificent peace accord to be achieved.THERE IS, however, one major issue that presently is being swept under the rug. If it is not resolved, I believe it will jeopardize the entire peace accord.It is an area of approximately 300 m. by 450 m. – the Temple Mount. This is where the heart of the clash between Islam and Judaism takes its last stand. It is the