The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The values my sons learned in the IDF - opinion

Initiation into the IDF for me, and for all of those who immigrated to Israel after a certain age, begins with our children’s first call up to the draft office.

By LARA KWALBRUN  
APRIL 17, 2021 20:58
SOLDIERS GATHER during a training exercise on the Golan Heights last week. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
SOLDIERS GATHER during a training exercise on the Golan Heights last week.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
With the culmination of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars, and Independence Day and the accompanying roller-coaster rush of emotions Israelis experience, the memories of personal stories, tragedies and triumphs linger in our minds and hearts. As a grandchild of survivors, I feel not only the collective but personal loss on Holocaust Remembrance Day, but as an immigrant, I am on the margins of the immediate pain that so many bereaved families daily experience in Israel. Independence Day is a victory of today and of centuries, the fulfillment of both a dream and a promise, but it is also a time to thank our soldiers whose service sustains us all.
Initiation into the IDF for me, and for all of those who immigrated to Israel after a certain age, begins with our children’s first call up to the draft office and will continue through the numerous visits, calls, applications, screenings, training, swearing in and advanced training as each soldier moves from a stiffly new uniform to stripes on the sleeve, pins on the breast, and more acronyms indicating his or her rise in rank. All of this is new, strange and certainly frightening to the unassuming immigrant who has known very little of the military and advanced weaponry in his or her former and, in comparison, less-than-glamorous, Diaspora life. 
The show of strength and pride is daunting. I remember the swearing-in ceremony of one of my son’s at Latrun where trumpet blasts, hundreds of marching soldiers in a parade of various tank units, and the final promise to “even sacrifice my life” culminated in the spectacle of the flag unfurling in the wind to the strains of “Hatikvah.” A lieutenant colonel spoke and suggested that the young people in the crowd ask their grandparents if when they were young they could have imagined a Jewish army in a Jewish state. The idea was a distant dream.
Since by this time I have three soldiers, one son who completed his service as a commander in the Special Forces Nahal, one who is a commander in tanks, and one who is currently training to be a commander in tanks, I have been well-initiated into the army. Equipped with this knowledge and yet remaining a kind of outsider, I would like to explain that what has surprised me the most about the Israeli Army, however fault-ridden at times are the education and values it teaches and inculcate that reach far beyond military training or expertise.
My Nahal soldier was taught to have distance and respect for his commanders, to work as part of a team, to be first to volunteer, and to get up on the bus and offer his seat to a commuter because the uniform symbolizes the state. He was trained to take responsibility, to share, to wash the floor, to care for and protect the soldiers who were under his command, and to work to help soldiers whose family or financial situation were compromised. 
WHEN A LONE soldier was sick, my son accompanied him to the hospital, stayed with him through surgery, and slept on the couch in his room until he was released. Then he took a public bus back to base. When he became a commander and was busy putting out fires on the Gaza border to protect farmers’ fields, he was distraught to realize the rest of his unit had the honor of carrying wounded Syrian children over the Israeli border to be treated in military field hospitals. At the end of his service, his unit planned and built a special area on the base dedicated to the future soldiers who would enjoy it. You don’t, he told me, leave the army without giving something back.
My second son, very soon after he began training in Tanks, called to say he would be delayed coming home for Hanukkah because his unit was being sent to an old age home. The reason? To sing and dance with the elderly people and to gladden their hearts for the holiday. A few months later they were sent to meet with a group of Holocaust survivors, but not to hear their life stories; the soldiers brought guitars and sang songs and spent time with them just visiting. 
I called my uncle who served in the US Army and asked him if he had ever heard of an army engaging in such activities and he said, “Definitely no.” One time, a woman on a bus, seeing his green uniform and weapon, without a word, handed him her baby in his car seat to carry on the bus because she knew it was safe. As a commander, my son has traveled hours on a bus to make a home visit to a soldier whose family needs their son home to earn money; my son tries to work out a solution. 
He has learned to own his mistakes, to accept the consequences, and to be patient even if there is no tangible reward.
And of course, he was sent on the anniversary of the death of a soldier from his unit, to be a living representative and mourn with the family at the grave. It is this particular event that I will never forget. He was sent to Mount Herzl and one of the conditions is that he must research information about the soldier who was killed so that he may speak in a consoling and informed manner to the family. On the way to the cemetery, my son called me to say he had been surprised to learn that this soldier was killed in Gush Etzion in 1948, defending the last stronghold on the road to Jerusalem. 
We live in Neve Daniel, a small town in Gush Etzion and this seemed a fortuitous coincidence. When he arrived at the grave, he spoke with the family and with the elderly daughter of the soldier. She had only been a small girl at the time and had barely known her father. She looked at my son and told him she didn’t really even know the area of Gush Etzion but her father had died defending a place called Neve Daniel. 
“Neve Daniel?” he said. “That is where I live with my family.” 
She had grown up without a father. He had lost his life defending a place she didn’t know and here was a tall, young soldier who had come to honor his memory, who was able to live and thrive there because of her father’s bravery and sacrifice. What better witness and testament to a man’s death is there?
Our soldiers see in themselves the power of strengthening others, of continuing to defend the state of Israel, the land of Israel, the people of Israel – forging a link in this eternal chain. For this I cannot thank the army enough.
The writer holds a PhD in English literature and is faculty member at Achva College. 


Tags Israel IDF lone soldier
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by