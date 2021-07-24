What comes next for Masorti Judaism in Israel? - opinion

Israeli society faces the same challenges that exist in many other countries around the world. Religious and political forces are being pulled toward extremes, rather than the center. There is tremendous distrust of institutions. The pandemic, technological change, social injustice and economic inequality create tremendous pressures, frustration and anger.

We should remember that our movement’s first priority in Israel is a healthy society that is secure, just and prosperous. The participants of our communities are politically diverse. Whereas in the US (for example), younger people are moving more “leftward” in their politics, the general trend at the moment in Israel is more toward the Right.

That said, there are unique concerns that our unified movement brings to the table in Israel that will help to create the just, peaceful and prosperous society that Isaiah envisions, and we spent a lot of time focusing on those specific concerns. Our goal is to create a space for liberal and centrist forms of Jewish expression that will enhance Israeli society and restore both religious and civic balance. The legitimacy of non-ultra-Orthodox streams in Israel will also strengthen the bonds between Israel and the Jewish people outside of Israel, the vast majority of whom identify with liberal forms of Jewish expression.

That will require important changes in Israeli government policy, including:

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

• Funding for non-Orthodox activities in Israel, if not through the Religious Affairs Ministry, then through other sources such as the Sport and Culture or Diaspora Affairs ministries. This includes funding for adult and youth programs, educational institutions, rabbinical salaries and synagogue construction and operation.

• Funding for programs outside of Israel by both the Israeli government and by the national institutions (the Jewish Agency, WZO and JNF).

• Affirming the rights of our rabbis to conduct marriages and conversions and for our conversions done both inside and outside of Israel to be accepted for purposes of immigration.

• Affirming the Western Wall as an important space of Jewish spiritual identification, and ensuring equal and peaceful access to an egalitarian worship and celebration space as designed in the 2017 Western Wall agreement.

We met with President Isaac Herzog , several government ministers, and many members of the Knesset from both the coalition and the opposition. I came away hopeful that the recently empowered government in Israel can make change on all of these priorities.

HERE’S WHAT we learned:

• The new government is fragile. It is not a “centrist” government; it is a “broad-based” one that will require compromise in order to take action on important priorities.

• The highest short-term priority of the new government is to pass a budget (which has not been done for at least two years), and our first priority will be to advocate for funding for our movement’s activities inside and outside of Israel.

• There is broad agreement (inside and outside the coalition) that the status quo that emboldens religious extremism is unhealthy for both Israeli society and its relationship with the Jewish people outside of Israel. The question is whether it will be a priority among the many competing challenges demanding attention. Many politicians (some indirectly) welcomed and encouraged pressure both from within and from outside of Israel to make tackling this challenge a priority.

• There was a real understanding about our concerns at the Western Wall, underscored by the attack on Masorti worshipers last Saturday night (and in the days prior). Many ministers used it as an opportunity to advocate to move the Western Wall agreement forward. We need to continue that momentum.

• Our movement is united and believes in partnership. We were sorry we could not include more of our professional and volunteer leaders from outside of Israel on the mission. There was true camaraderie among the American and Israeli participants, a sense of shared purpose and agreement on tactics, and a renewed sense of partnership on strengthening our movement.

• We have friends and supporters in power. The Western Wall agreement and funding for “Jewish Renewal” from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry are part of the coalition agreement. Ministers such as Nachman Shai (Diaspora Affairs) and Meirav Michaeli (Transportation) expressed passionate support for our concerns. Rabbi Gilad Kariv is the first Reform rabbi in the Knesset and an important ally. Knesset Member Alon Tal is a member of a Masorti congregation. President Herzog clearly understood the challenges, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued a strong statement after the attack at the egalitarian section of the Western Wall.

• The strength of our voice in the National Institutions is also very important and is determined by the WZO elections held every five years. It brings us funding and a voice that goes back to the Israeli government. We need to advance and strengthen our preparations for the next elections.

• Our partners in Israel are truly important in our work. Rakefet Ginsberg, executive director of the Masorti movement; Rabbi Mauircio Balter, CEO of Masorti Olami and Mercaz Olami; and Yizhar Hess, vice chairman of WZO are on the ground working every day with their staffs and lay leaders to build our movement and to advocate for our shared interests.

Our job as a movement is to leverage and expand that support through insistent and consistent advocacy.

We need to emphasize our broader interest in a healthy, secure, just and prosperous Israel, even as we also press our specific issues that we believe will help realize those goals.

We need to embody ahavat Yisrael, love of our fellow Jews – our goal is not to denigrate other forms of Judaism, but to affirm the right of all Jews to practice and celebrate Judaism according to their own traditions and conscience, and to establish a level playing field.

We now turn to the Shabbatot of nihumta (“comfort”) that will lead us to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, the words of Isaiah continuing to inspire us, including as we will read on Yom Kippur (58:10), “Then shall your light shine in darkness, and your gloom shall be like noonday.”

Ken yehi ratzon – so may it be – that we succeed in our task through our own effort, with the inspiration of our tradition and with God’s blessing.

Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal is CEO of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and of the Rabbinical Assembly.

It was powerful to spend the week leading up to Shabbat Hazon (“vision”) in Israel, speaking with the new leadership of the government there, Masorti movement leaders, our rabbis and directors of national institutions (the Jewish Agency-JAFI, World Zionist Organization-WZO, and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund). Isaiah’s words of warning and admonition in the Haftarah decrying the flaws of ancient Israelite society constantly came to mind, along with his powerful vision for a just, peaceful and prosperous society.