The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What’s wrong with Israel’s political system? - opinion

One may see the Israeli political crisis as one focused not so much on the leadership of personal fate of Netanyahu, but rather on the future of Israeli democracy.

By YUVAL SHANY  
APRIL 20, 2021 21:08
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a Likud Party meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a Likud Party meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 Last month’s elections in Israel – the fourth in two years – failed once again to produce decisive results, and the country is left to wonder if there is any way out of its current political stalemate. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party emerged again as the largest faction in the Knesset with 30 seats, the party actually lost six seats, and the right-wing bloc of parties aligned with the Likud came just short of a 61-member majority. 
It is not clear at this point whether a government will soon emerge, or if the country will shortly be headed toward a fifth round of elections. Even if a government will be formed, it will probably feature the most unlikely composition: either as another Likud government supported through some cooperation between the Islamic Party (Ra’am) and the extreme right-wing party (Religious Zionist), or an even broader “coalition of change” stretching from a conservative right-wing party (Yamina) to the liberal Left (Meretz) with Arab MKs supporting the new alternative government as either full members or through some sort of other parliamentary cooperation.
Part of this electoral madness has to do, no doubt, with the extremely polarizing leadership of Netanyahu, whose dominance in the Israeli political landscape has produced pro and anti-Netanyahu camps – of an almost equal size - whose fervent support or opposition to the current prime minister has become their dominant, if not defining political attribute. The dual allegiance of several small right wing parties both to the anti-Netanyahu cause and to traditional right-wing agendas has made it impossible for them to join either Netanyahu or his left-wing opponents. This, together with the failed experiment in building a grand coalition after the third elections in 2020 has resulted in political deadlock and the inability to form stable governments.
On a deeper level, however, one may see the Israeli political crisis as one focused not so much on the leadership of personal fate of Netanyahu, but rather on the future of Israeli democracy: Will the country be first and foremost Jewish or democratic? This foundational tension, which manifests itself in a host of unresolved political issues – including the relationships between state and religion, the commitment to civic equality and rights of members of minority groups, and the scope of judicial review over political decisions – has been increasingly moving to the forefront of Israeli politics due to a combination of political developments.
First, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which for many years was the defining political issue confronting the country, has receded in recent years in its importance in the eyes of most Israelis, due to the sharp reduction in the level of violence the conflict generates, and the sense that the two parties to the conflict are too far removed from one another to break the political stalemate and conclude a peace agreement in the foreseeable future. 
This gave way to the rise in significance of other political tensions in Israel – between Jews and Arabs inside Israel, and increasingly between liberals and conservatives within the Jewish electorate – and to the readjustment of the political map according to these new tensions. For example, Yisrael Beytenu, a party that traditionally represented hard-line voters who immigrated to Israel from the former Soviet Union, found itself embracing increasingly anti-religious positions and gravitating toward the liberal Left and the anti-Netanyahu camp. At the same time, the Arab Islamic party has joined the ultra-Orthodox parties in voting against a bill advancing LGBT rights and is now even considering to support a Likud-led right-wing coalition.
Second, the corruption trial pending against Prime Minister Netanyahu has generated extensive discourse in Israel around fundamental questions concerning the ethical and legal limits binding Israeli politicians. The pro-Netanyahu camp has seized on the trial to advance a populist agenda against the liberal elites who dominate the courts, the State Attorney’s Office and the media, and who allegedly seek to curtail Netanyahu’s power in the ballot box by “fabricating” or magnifying the criminal charges against him.
At the same time, Netanyahu’s opponents see the trial as a reaffirmation of basic democratic principles, such as the rule of law and equality before the law. Here too, the old distinctions between Left and Right sound increasingly hollow. Hence, a veteran right-wing politician, such as Benny Begin (the son of Likud’s founder – Menachem Begin – who has recently left Likud to join the newly-established New Hope Party) who opposes the new populism, find himself in the anti-Netanyahu camp alongside extreme left-wing Arab and Jewish politicians. In the same vein, ultra-Orthodox politicians who traditionally embraced moderate positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict now openly advocate for illiberal legislation to curb the judicial review powers of the Supreme Court.
The four rounds of election can therefore be seen not just as an epic battle between Netanyahu and his opponents aimed at seizing political control over the country, but also as a process of realignment of the Israeli political map with the severance of old alliances and gradual formulation of new ones. What’s at stake is not just the political and legal fate of Netanyahu, but also the general direction the politics of the country will pursue from the current point of inflection: Whether it will be led by a political constellation committed to the values of a liberal democracy and to strong and independent democratic institutions, or continue to be led by political forces supporting traditional or conservative values and the reigning-in of “elitist” democratic “gatekeepers.”
Prof. Yuval Shany is the vice president of research at the Israel Democracy Institute and a member of the law faculty at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset israeli politics democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs egos set aside, not personal reforms in politics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by