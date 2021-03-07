The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

The message to Israel coinciding with the historic visit to Iraq brings hope to the region.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 7, 2021 20:48
Pope Francis holds weekly audience at the Vatican, December 2, 2020. (photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Pope Francis holds weekly audience at the Vatican, December 2, 2020.
(photo credit: VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Pope Francis’s trip to the Middle East has illustrated the drive for coexistence that is possible in the region.
During a visit to Iraq, the pope also sent a message to President Reuven Rivlin. “To his excellency Reuven Rivlin: Entering Israeli airspace on my apostolic journey to Iraq, I send warm greetings to you and the people of the nation, praying that almighty God will bless all with his gift of harmony and peace.”
The message to Israel coinciding with the historic visit to Iraq brings hope to the region. They are part of a larger process that is taking place here, as many countries see the birth of coexistence that is framed with peace deals such as the Abraham Accords.
This is not a coincidence but a very real feeling across many countries that decades of terrorism and extremism now should have no place in our societies. There is a thirst for a new era, and it can be seen particularly in the welcome the pope received in Iraq. It was not so long ago that churches were being targeted by jihadists in Iraq. These include churches where the pope prayed.
After the US invasion of 2003, the jihadists exploited divisions in society to target minorities. They have done the same all over the region, from attacks on churches in Egypt, to beheading Christians in Libya, to the genocide of Yazidis and attacks on churches in Sri Lanka and during Christian holidays in Pakistan. There is barely a country that has not been harmed by this violence.
For years we were told that this was something we must get used to, that it was just part of living in a big city, that there will always be a few men who have some natural inclination to murder people for religious reasons.
However, we know that this is not the case, and in Israel we have fought against this extremism for decades. Brutal murders, such as the attack on a synagogue in Har Nof in 2014 and the stabbing of policemen on the Temple Mount in 2017, were once more common here. Like Iraq, we have worked hard to overcome this extremism. We have not let it change our society, and we have chosen the alternative of peace and coexistence.
The pope’s visit to Iraq is symbolic and important on numerous levels. It included not only meetings with faith leaders but also a visit to key areas, such as Ur, where Abraham, the shared father of monotheistic faiths, was born. It also included a visit to the Kurdistan region and the city of Mosul.
The Kurdistan region has welcomed Jews and has been a center of coexistence in the region. The tomb of Nahum, a Jewish shrine that is a symbol of coexistence between Muslims and Christians, has been saved and rehabilitated in recent years in northern Iraq.
The meeting between the pope and Ayatollah Ali Sistani – one of the most influential Iraqi Shia clerics of Iranian origin in Iraq – is also an important symbol. For too long, sectarian extremism guided the relations between religions. Sistani, however, has been a voice of reason amid the rise of various Shi’ite militias in Iraq.
It should not be ignored that the pope landed in Erbil airport, which was threatened by these Iranian-backed militias just weeks ago. Can Iraq turn the page on these militias? That would require Herculean efforts by the government. However, it is clear that Iraqis prefer to move beyond the politics of the gun, which is the only politics that Iran offers the suffering Iraqis.
The pope’s visit could have included a visible Jewish presence. Jews lived in Iraq for thousands of years. The ethnic cleansing of Jews from Iraq and the way they have been written out of history is a blight. The Vatican wanted a Jewish delegation to attend the events, and Jews sought to attend the pope’s visit, but the Iraqi government did not facilitate their attendance. That shows that while Iraq is embracing diversity, it has yet to open the door on its own history and embrace the Jews, who were once a large population in the country.
Nevertheless, we can learn much from the pope’s trip about what coexistence can do for this region. 


Tags Iraq Pope pope and israel Pope Francis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Conversion challenge must be solved by Knesset - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by