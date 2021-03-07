The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iraq’s government accused of preventing Jews from attending Pope’s visit

The Vatican hoped that Jews would be part of the events attended by Pope Francis.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 7, 2021 15:20
A MURAL of Pope Francis adorns a church wall ahead of his upcoming visit to Iraq, in Baghdad on February 22.
A MURAL of Pope Francis adorns a church wall ahead of his upcoming visit to Iraq, in Baghdad on February 22.
(photo credit: TEBA SADIQ/FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
The Iraqi government ignored the history of Jews in Iraq during the visit of Pope Francis, marring an otherwise unprecedented visit, and wasting an opportunity to highlight the Jewish part of Iraq’s history. 
The Vatican hoped that Jews would be part of the events attended by Pope Francis in Iraq and Vatican News even noted that the Pope met “representatives of the three Abrahamic religions at Ur of the Chaldeans in Iraq an urges Christians, Muslims and Jews to journey along a path of peace under the stars of the promise God made to Abraham.” However, a public delegation of Jews were not able to attend the event. 
Iraqi born Edwin Shuker who visits Baghdad regularly expressed disappointment that the Iraqi government “wasted a historic opportunity to reconcile with its Jews by inviting them to attend the ceremony at Ur and use the occasion to recognise and correct the injustice committed against them by successive governments.”  
The Pope’s message was in contrast to the Iraqi government. “As the children of Abraham, Jews, Christians and Muslims, together with other believers and all persons of good will, we thank you for having given us Abraham,” the Pope prayed on Saturday. 
However, the Iraqi government officials ignored the history of the Jewish community of Iraq. This was the case at Ur and also during the Pope’s subsequent trip to Mosul, where a Jewish community once thrived. In contrast the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq has tended to embrace the diversity of the country, including the Jewish history of the region. 
The Vatican sought to include Jews not only in the prayer and mentions but physically in the interfaith meetings. It appears that the Iraqi government stymied efforts for any Jews to travel to Iraq, according to a knowledgeable source. The Pope has often called for interfaith unity in the past and has sent Hanukkah greetings. He also wrote a book with Argentine Rabbi Abraham Skorka when he was Cardinal.  
Spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Jews would attend events in Iraq but said he didn’t know if any rabbis would take part, according to The New York Times. Omar Mohammed, the historian behind Mosul Eye, also told Algemeiner that the absence of Jews harmed the image of diversity. “Where are the Jews, they are not here,” he said. 
“Without recognizing the Jewish history of Iraq, without recognizing the Jewish part of Iraq, without recognizing the Jewish contributions to Iraq from thousands of years ago until now…there will be no real diversity or inclusion,” he said. The Pope went to Mosul on Sunday and went to the Kurdistan region.  
There are just a handful of Jews in Iraq. In 2008 there were not enough men to form a minyan in Baghdad, where once hundreds of thousands of Jews had lived. Jewish sites in the country have fallen into disrepair or been destroyed. Sources say that in recent years lands that once belonged to the Jewish community have even been transferred to Shi’ite religious control. This has been the case in the struggle for the Tomb of Ezekiel. 
One exception is the Tomb of the Prophet Nahum in Al-Qosh where a shrine that has significance to the Jewish community, as well as Muslims and Christians in the town, has been rehabilitated. Iraqi politicians linked to Iran regularly spread conspiracies about Israel and normalization and have worked to make promoting normalization illegal since the Abraham Accords.  
The Vatican expected that Jews would be part of the trip to Iraq. The Iraqi authorities however rejected foreign Jews being allowed to attend, even if they were from Iraq or had Iraqi ancestry. This made it impossible that a visible Jewish presence or rabbi would be in attendance. Iraq’s President Barham Salih was previously head of the American University of Iraq Suleimani. 
The Kurdistan region has tended to be more open to Jews but as President of Iraq he was not helpful in facilitating a Jewish presence at the events. Neither was Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Prime Minister. Like Salih he is thought to be much more open to the West and not antisemitic, but the pressure from Iran and far-right figures in Iraq made it difficult for Jews to fly to Iraq or attend.  


Iraq Pope iraqi jews vatican
