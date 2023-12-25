Rethinking Poland - A trip to new Jewish Krakow

Following October 7 and its aftermath, Israelis are slowly returning to travel, to breathe, to relax.

In this episode our travel duo Mark and David head to stunning Krakow in Poland to sample 21st-Century Jewish life in a city that has a Jewish history dating back a thousand years. They visit the tourist sights but also take you behind the scenes to learn about the community's contribution to the city and find out what it's like to be a Jew today in this former Polish capital, particularly given the new reality back in Israel. Old and new -Jewish institutions are housed in buildings restored to their former glory. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

A remarkable Jewish festival

Visiting the city's Jewish sights

A practical guide ahead of your visit

Inside the Jewish Community Center

What to do with an abandoned synagogue?

Mark and David were guests of the Polish Tourism Organization and Małopolska Tourism Organization.

