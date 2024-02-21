Decoding Hamas: How fast can it recover from server farms’ seizure?

Tune in to this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation with Maayan Hoffman as Avi Dadon, Techtonic's expert in new facility deployment, delves into the critical realm of data center security. With a background in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Dadon emphasizes the need to shield against cyber threats and physical breaches.

In the aftermath of the IDF's recent discovery of Hamas server farms beneath the UNRWA headquarters in Khan Yunis, they speculate about the technological sophistication of Hamas and their potential data recovery capabilities. Hoffman and Dadon also discuss Hamas's technological prowess.

Plus, catch an exclusive preview of Hoffman's interview with Dror Bin, head of the Israeli Innovation Authority, as he sheds light on the government's steadfast support for tech startups amidst the war – even as the country's deficit rises.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation for her analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, she’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

