The challenges and processes involved in the cultivation of meat

This week, guest hosts Ellie Esquenazi, Corey Tusak, and Raquel Frohlich, interns at The Jerusalem Post, interview Israeli meat cultivation companies.

Interviewed in the podcast was Aleph Farms CTO and co-founder Dr. Neta Lavon, who is a biotechnology specialist, also with a degree in Food Sciences.

Lavon discusses the challenges and processes of meat cultivation, delving into the science behind the lab-grown meat and the camaraderie between competitors in the Israeli industry.

Also interviewed in the podcast was Forsea CEO and co-founder Roee Nir, who founded the startup company from Strauss Group FoodTech hub “The Kitchen.”

Nir explains the process of the cultivated fish products such as eel and how they managed to reach a breakthrough of cell density in their products. Nir also speaks to the ethical dilemmas surrounding the cultivated meat industry.

About Inside Israeli Innovation:

Your go-to podcast for all things to do with innovation in Israel. Join Eve Young as she delves into the heart of Israel's tech and business scenes and uncovers the groundbreaking ideas and visionary minds working to shape the future. Join her each week as she shines a spotlight on the latest trends and entrepreneurial spirit propelling Israel to the forefront of global innovation.