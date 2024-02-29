IDF reservists could be the key to Israel's political future

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Zvika Klein and former communications minister Yoaz Hendel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Zvika Klein and former communications minister Yoaz Hendel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

This week, The Jerusalem Post's Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein discuss the rocky state of the war and a potential hostage deal. They dive into the municipal elections held in Israel this week and how they reflect the overall political ideologies held by the Israeli public today.

Then, they are joined by former communications minister Yoaz Hendel to discuss what it was like on the frontlines of the war and how it is coming back and bringing together soldiers and reservists as a newly-formed community.

Former communications minister Yoaz Hendel (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former communications minister Yoaz Hendel (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Our podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.



Related Tags
Hamas
jpost podcast
soldiers
Yoaz Hendel
municipal elections
hostage