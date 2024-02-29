IDF reservists could be the key to Israel's political future

This week, The Jerusalem Post's Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein discuss the rocky state of the war and a potential hostage deal. They dive into the municipal elections held in Israel this week and how they reflect the overall political ideologies held by the Israeli public today.

Then, they are joined by former communications minister Yoaz Hendel to discuss what it was like on the frontlines of the war and how it is coming back and bringing together soldiers and reservists as a newly-formed community. Former communications minister Yoaz Hendel (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

