Why is an Israel-Hamas ceasefire urgent?

This week, Tamar and Sarah discuss the urgency of a hostage deal ahead of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan and the intense pressure on the Israeli government amid the Israel-Hamas War. They discuss international pressures on Israel relating to the hunger crisis in Gaza and the new UN report on sexual violence as a tool of war on October 7.

Then, they are joined by Prof. Mimi Ajzenstadt, a full professor at the Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare and at the Institute of Criminology, Faculty of Law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and former President of the Open University of Israel. They discuss the data she has collected regarding gender-based consequences of the events of October 7 and the ensuing war.

