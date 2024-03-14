Actor dropped by agent over Israel-Hamas war speaks out

This week, hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein discuss the aid coming into Gaza by sea and air and how Hamas approaches humanitarian aid. They talk elections, but Israeli and American, and discuss concerns over outside commentary.

Then, they are joined by actor, filmmaker, director, activist, and influencer Yuval David, who has been outspoken on the issue of providing Israel with vocal support from the Diaspora and the importance of supporting Jewish communities abroad in this difficult time.

