Ben Shapiro: Doug Emhoff is as Jewish as a ham sandwich

Doug Emhoff, the Jewish husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, is "as Jewish as a ham sandwich," conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said in an interview with Zvika Klein on The Jerusalem Post Podcast.

Shapiro criticized Harris's position on Israel, stating that while US President Biden "at least has some sort of baseline interest in the security of the State of Israel... Harris does not."

Rather, he claimed, both Harris and Emhoff don't care about Israeli security. He further took issue with Emhoff being touted as a representative of the Jewish people, saying it "is the most insulting thing about this entire campaig."

"I have a personal allergic reaction to Doug Emhoff trotting out his Judaism, which he has not cared about for one smidgen of 1% of one moment of his entire life, on the campaign trail," Shapiro said. "My culture is not your costume."

He further took issue with Emhoff appearing on stage at the Democratic National Convention, where he said that Harris made him more Jewish. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff claps as Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, US, September 14, 2024. (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

"That's a hell of a statement," Shapiro noted, before criticizing Emhoff's conduct. "Activities I do not consider Jewish include nailing your nanny, probably paying for her abortion, possibly beating up your ex-girlfriend according to three contemporaneous witness reports. Like, these are things that I think maybe you not a great representative to the Jewish people."

Will 40% of American Jews vote for Donald Trump?

Shapiro further claimed that as much as 40% of American Jews will likely vote for Donald Trump rather than Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

This is a shift from the normal voter turnouts in the US, which normally see around 70% of American Jews voting Democrat and 25-30% voting Republican.

Part of this, Shapiro explained, is because of Israel.

"I think that this breaks down very strongly along the lines of how important is Israel to you," he said. "If you think Israel is really important, you're voting for Trump."

However, another factor is that many Jews who otherwise would vote Democrat might not due to disliking Harris.

"I think there are a lot of liberal leaning Jews who are, like, 'you know what? I'm just not showing up. Like, I can't vote for Trump. I don't like that guy. I think he's toxic for a thousand reasons. But Kamala Harris is, you know, playing patty cake with the Squad and with pro-Hamas forces in Michigan, and Phil Gordon is going to be her foreign policy adviser. And you know what? Maybe I just don't show up,'" Shapiro said.

"So I think that because of lower turnout on the left wing of the Democratic Party and among Jews, and higher turnout among on the right wing of the Republican Party among Jews, then I think that you're going to see a not insignificant shift."

Shapiro also discussed his new upcoming musical, We Will Rise Again, made with his father David Shapiro. A full article about the musical will be in the upcoming Friday edition of The Jerusalem Post.

To contact us, please reach out at podcast@jpost.com. This podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.