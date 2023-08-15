The A-Z of kosher vacations

Kosher travel has come a long way since the heyday of the Catskills, a couple of Jewish hotels in Europe or a trip to or in Israel. The world is now the Jewish traveler's (kosher) oyster! Mark and David speak to three experts in the field who tell the story of the development of kosher vacations and offer hot tips on what's available today - from Latin America, via Africa, to Asia, alongside some old favorites - and don't forget cruises on the high seas.
