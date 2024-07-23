Mountains, mines and Jewish history in Poland's Upper Silesia

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 86

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Fun whatever the weather - Mark and David reach for the summit (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
(photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )

Mark and David hit the road in Upper Silesia. They take in the main city, Katowice, before heading out to mountain-top villages, Jewish heritage sites and a whole lot more...

An exhibit in the Upper Silesian Jews House of Remembrance (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
This time:

  • Working at 320 meters below ground
  • The deepest pub in Europe - cheers!
  • The remarkable Jewish museum in Gliwice
  • Where miners once lived
  • What does Katowice have to offer?
  • How to get there and other travel tips
  • All about skiing in summer
  • Drenched. Utterly drenched
  • Cheese, wool and lace thongs!
  • Which country are we in?
  • Beautiful Cieszyn

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of the Polish Tourism Organisation, Silesia Tourist Organisation and Euroregion Cieszyn.

Our podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. 



