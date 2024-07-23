Mountains, mines and Jewish history in Poland's Upper Silesia

Mark and David hit the road in Upper Silesia. They take in the main city, Katowice, before heading out to mountain-top villages, Jewish heritage sites and a whole lot more... An exhibit in the Upper Silesian Jews House of Remembrance (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

Working at 320 meters below ground

The deepest pub in Europe - cheers!

The remarkable Jewish museum in Gliwice

Where miners once lived

What does Katowice have to offer?

How to get there and other travel tips

All about skiing in summer

Drenched. Utterly drenched

Cheese, wool and lace thongs!

Which country are we in?

Beautiful Cieszyn

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of the Polish Tourism Organisation, Silesia Tourist Organisation and Euroregion Cieszyn.