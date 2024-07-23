Mountains, mines and Jewish history in Poland's Upper Silesia

Mark and David hit the road in Upper Silesia. They take in the main city, Katowice, before heading out to mountain-top villages, Jewish heritage sites and a whole lot more...
This time:
- Working at 320 meters below ground
- The deepest pub in Europe - cheers!
- The remarkable Jewish museum in Gliwice
- Where miners once lived
- What does Katowice have to offer?
- How to get there and other travel tips
- All about skiing in summer
- Drenched. Utterly drenched
- Cheese, wool and lace thongs!
- Which country are we in?
- Beautiful Cieszyn
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of the Polish Tourism Organisation, Silesia Tourist Organisation and Euroregion Cieszyn.
Our podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed. Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.
