The Red Village: The last Jewish Shtetl? And other Azerbaijani gems

We take you into the Caucasus Mountains in Azerbaijan to visit what is said to be the last living shtetl in the world outside of Israel. We learn the history of the "Red Village" and visit its working synagogues. Then, we go deep into the countryside of this beautiful country that borders the Caspian Sea.

This time:

What is the "Red Village" aka Qırmızı Qəsəbə?

A tour of the amazing Jewish museum

Mountain Jews' synagogues

Where Jews and Muslims live side by side

How to get there? Where to stay?

Overlooking Shamakhi

The tombs of great past leaders

A blacksmith takes us behind the scenes

Fine wines from saplings to samplings

Preparing tea the local way in Demirchi, a village in the Caucasus Mountains some two hours from Baku (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Azerbaijan Airlines.

