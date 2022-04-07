The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
From Bennett to the Bible: What's next for Israel's gov't ahead of Passover?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 20:40
Mother reading book to daughter
Mother reading book to daughter
(photo credit: FLICKR.COM)

Lahav and Yaakov are joined this week by Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm, CEO of Bnai Zion, to talk about teaching Bible to non-Jews in Hebrew — not before they discuss the latest political developments in Israel and Naftali Bennett's future.

