Yaakov and Lahav debate Dave Chapelle’s SNL monologue and whether Noa Kirel’s Kanye West pleather pants are good or bad for the Jews, plus they discuss the latest in coalition talks. Guest Yossi Klein Halevi, author of Memoirs of a Jewish Extremist and many other books, discusses what drew him to Rabbi Meir Kahane in his youth, why he left the movement, and what we can learn about Itamar Ben-Gvir from his perspective.

