The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

AMADEE-20: Astronauts simulate Mars environment in Israel’s Mitzpe Ramon

The mission will run 20 experiments and test methods for searching for signs of life on the Red Planet before it ends on October 31.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 13:21
Mitzpe ramon at night (photo credit: MAREK SHANITMAN)
Mitzpe ramon at night
(photo credit: MAREK SHANITMAN)
A team of astronauts have come to Israel’s Mitzpe Ramon crater to launch the AMADEE-20 Mars analog mission, simulating the environment of the Red Planet.
The mission is the latest Mars analog mission launched by the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), and is being done in partnership with the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the D-MARS habitat. It features a team of astronauts from 25 different countries, with the Mission Support Center operating out of Austria. These astronauts will live together in a habitat in the Ramon Crater designed to replicate the conditions of Mars.
But rather than fully recreating the Martian atmosphere, what is most important about the habitat is how the astronauts get into character.
“If you feel the Martian atmosphere on Mars, you’re probably dead,” explained Sophie Gruber of the AMADEE-20 leadership team. “We don’t want to simulate the atmosphere, because exposure to it wouldn’t happen without dying and is irrelevant.”
She added that the habitat has an airlock, and the astronauts will be required to wear spacesuits when exiting it, just as they would have to do on Mars itself.
The purpose of the mission, which officially begins October 11 and lasts until October 31, is to perform a number of experiments in Mars-like conditions.
ngenuity Mars Helicopter flies over Mars in an undated illustration provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout (credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)ngenuity Mars Helicopter flies over Mars in an undated illustration provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout (credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Simulating these conditions can be very difficult, though.
“The only perfect analog for Mars is Mars, you can’t find another one that comes close,” Gruber explained. “So we looked for aspects we wanted to simulate.”
Previous Mars analog missions launched by the OeWF took place in locations such as Austria and Oman. Here, the astronauts will run 20 experiments in fields ranging from chemistry, biology, geoscience and psychology.
But the most important experiments being carried out in AMADEE-20 relate to the search for life.
This has been a major focus of recent missions to the red planet. In fact, it is among the primary goals of NASA’s recently launched Perseverance rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.
At first glance, this may seem confusing, as while the existence of signs of life on Mars is questionable, their presence in the Ramon Crater has never been in dispute. But as Gruber explained, that is precisely the reason this site was chosen to begin with.
“We have dedicated an exploration cascade fixating on the sequence of the experiment and data flow to make sure if we look in the particular spot in the desert, we can make sure we don’t miss anything,” she said. “We start with remote viewing from satellites, then we send drones and rovers and finally our astronauts. We make sure we’ve investigated it so well that we know everything about it. By using a place like the Ramon Crater, which is so well studied, as our analog, we can see how well our strategy worked by comparing our data to the data that’s already known.”
What is also important about Mars isn’t just finding signs of life, but determining if the planet could ever support life, should human plans to colonize the red planet ever come to fruition. But while these goals may seem different, Gruber says otherwise.
“First you need remote sensing and data from Earth and you would think ‘Yeah, there could be life,’ and then you’d look for signs of life, and only then would you look if you could colonize,” she explained. “It’s not an either-or, it’s a sequence of events.”


Tags environment space Mitzpe Ramon Mars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support for Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by