AMADEE-20: Astronauts simulate Mars environment in Israel’s Mitzpe Ramon

A team of astronauts have come to Israel’s Mitzpe Ramon crater to launch the AMADEE-20 Mars analog mission, simulating the environment of the Red Planet.

The mission is the latest Mars analog mission launched by the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), and is being done in partnership with the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the D-MARS habitat. It features a team of astronauts from 25 different countries, with the Mission Support Center operating out of Austria. These astronauts will live together in a habitat in the Ramon Crater designed to replicate the conditions of Mars.

But rather than fully recreating the Martian atmosphere, what is most important about the habitat is how the astronauts get into character.

“If you feel the Martian atmosphere on Mars, you’re probably dead,” explained Sophie Gruber of the AMADEE-20 leadership team. “We don’t want to simulate the atmosphere, because exposure to it wouldn’t happen without dying and is irrelevant.”

She added that the habitat has an airlock, and the astronauts will be required to wear spacesuits when exiting it, just as they would have to do on Mars itself.

The purpose of the mission, which officially begins October 11 and lasts until October 31, is to perform a number of experiments in Mars-like conditions.

Simulating these conditions can be very difficult, though.

“The only perfect analog for Mars is Mars, you can’t find another one that comes close,” Gruber explained. “So we looked for aspects we wanted to simulate.”

Previous Mars analog missions launched by the OeWF took place in locations such as Austria and Oman. Here, the astronauts will run 20 experiments in fields ranging from chemistry, biology, geoscience and psychology.

But the most important experiments being carried out in AMADEE-20 relate to the search for life.

This has been a major focus of recent missions to the red planet . In fact, it is among the primary goals of NASA’s recently launched Perseverance rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

At first glance, this may seem confusing, as while the existence of signs of life on Mars is questionable, their presence in the Ramon Crater has never been in dispute. But as Gruber explained, that is precisely the reason this site was chosen to begin with.

“We have dedicated an exploration cascade fixating on the sequence of the experiment and data flow to make sure if we look in the particular spot in the desert, we can make sure we don’t miss anything,” she said. “We start with remote viewing from satellites, then we send drones and rovers and finally our astronauts. We make sure we’ve investigated it so well that we know everything about it. By using a place like the Ramon Crater, which is so well studied, as our analog, we can see how well our strategy worked by comparing our data to the data that’s already known.”

What is also important about Mars isn’t just finding signs of life, but determining if the planet could ever support life, should human plans to colonize the red planet ever come to fruition. But while these goals may seem different, Gruber says otherwise.

“First you need remote sensing and data from Earth and you would think ‘Yeah, there could be life,’ and then you’d look for signs of life, and only then would you look if you could colonize,” she explained. “It’s not an either-or, it’s a sequence of events.”