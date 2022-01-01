The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Flu virus shells can assist mRNA delivery into cells - study

A recent UCSD study addresses the major issue of delivering biological drug molecules into cells safely and protecting them from endosomes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 05:48
mRNA molecules for making insulin (magenta) are found closer to the cell center, whereas insulin itself (green) accumulates on the outward-facing side of the cell, from where it will be released. (photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
mRNA molecules for making insulin (magenta) are found closer to the cell center, whereas insulin itself (green) accumulates on the outward-facing side of the cell, from where it will be released.
(photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
An easier procedure to deliver mRNA into cells has been developed by nano-engineers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). 
In order to accomplish this, the researchers found, mRNA must be packed inside nanoparticles that mimic the flu virus. The UCSD team published their research in the peer-reviewed German journal Angewandte Chemie in October.
The study addresses the major issue of delivering biological drug molecules into cells safely and protecting them from endosomes; biological therapeutics need to escape the endosomes in order to do their job inside the cell.
Senior study author and nanoengineering professor at the UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering Liangfang Zhang explained that "the amount of mRNA that actually gets released into cells and shows effect is very low" because current delivery methods lack effective endosomal escape mechanisms; achieving efficient endosomal escape, however, would be a big step forward for mRNA vaccines and therapies, Zhang added.
Zhang and his researchers developed unique mRNA delivery nanoparticles that mimic the flu virus's ability to escape the endosome; the flu virus-like nanoparticles were tested on mice. 
PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications. (credit: EUAN ROCHA/REUTERS)PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications. (credit: EUAN ROCHA/REUTERS)
Researchers are currently testing the system for the delivery of therapeutic mRNA and siRNA.


Tags scientific study san diego mRNA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Chief Rabbi David Lau must resign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is wrong to close its borders to Diaspora Jews - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The UN - where anti-Israel prejudice remains supreme - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by