Game Theory may be useful in combatting viruses- TAU study

A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University concluded that a game-theory approach may offer new insights into both the spread and disruption of viruses, called bacteriophages (or phages).

The research, described last month in the journal Nature Microbiology, suggests that the viruses weigh all options and finally make an informed decision - whether the time has come to exit the dormant state and attack their bacterial host.

According to the scientists, it has been accepted based on previous research that a phage decides to exit the dormant state based on information regarding the condition of its bacterial host: when the host shows signs of substantial DNA damage, it is in the phage's interest to leave it and try to infect other bacteria. There is a more complex decision-making strategy, though, according to the new study. A 'phage game theory' exists, in which the phage receives information not only from its own host but also from neighboring bacteria.

Prof. Avigdor Eldar, who led the study using a range of genetic and biomolecular methods to track the biochemical communication signals passing between the bacteria and phages, said: "When a phage is dormant within a bacterial cell, it forces its host to constantly produce small communication molecules called arbitrium, to which the phage listens via a special receptor. Thus, the presence of high levels of these molecules indicates that neighboring bacteria also contain phages. When this happens, even if its own host exhibits DNA damage, the phage refrains from becoming active. Since every bacterium can only host one dormant phage, the phage makes an informed decision: it's better to let the host try to repair itself than to 'betray' it since all neighboring bacteria are already taken."

