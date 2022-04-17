The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

A 0.1% difference in a particle's mass could shake our understanding of physics

A new measurement of the W boson's mass could force a new approach to the Standard Model of particle physics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 05:17
Fermi Lab's main accelerator tunnel, showing original ring (above) and Tevatron's superconducting magnets (below) (photo credit: US Department of Energy)
Fermi Lab's main accelerator tunnel, showing original ring (above) and Tevatron's superconducting magnets (below)
(photo credit: US Department of Energy)

Physicists are concerned after a new precise measurement of an elementary particle found that it seems to be about 0.1% heavier than it was predicted to be, shaking the model we currently use to understand the laws of physics.

The particle, called a W boson, is a fundamental particle which is responsible for the weak force, a fundamental force that can change the make up of particles and is responsible for the processes that fuel the sun and cause particles to decay.

Research published by the Collider Detector at Fermilab (CDF) collaboration in the journal Science earlier this month presented the most precise measurement of the mass of the W boson to date, analyzing 10 years of data, but there's a problem: The measurement doesn't match up with the measurement predicted by the Standard Model of particle physics, the current central theory of how particle physics works.

The Standard Model is a highly precise system used to understand physics and each part of that system interacts. If even one predicted measurement is slightly off from the real measurement, it could set the entire model off balance. So if the mass of the W boson is significantly heavier than the mass predicted by the Standard Model, then physicists will need to figure out what's causing that discrepancy and what that means for the rest of the model.

While the W boson is predicted by the Standard Model to weigh 80,357 million electron volts (MeV), the scientists at Fermilab found it to be 80,433 MeV, which would be 76 MeV or about 0.1% heavier than the prediction, or a discrepancy seven times larger than the margin of error, also known as seven-sigma. The result is accurate to about 9 MeV.

DOE'S Fermi national accelerator laboratory preparing to ship first advanced, superconducting magnet to CERN (credit: US Department of Energy) DOE'S Fermi national accelerator laboratory preparing to ship first advanced, superconducting magnet to CERN (credit: US Department of Energy)

The gold standard usually used by physicists to determine a definitive discovery is five-sigma, but in this case other experiments have found lower measurements of the mass of the W boson meaning that more independent verification needs to be done before this can be considered definitive.

“The number of improvements and extra checking that went into our result is enormous,” said Ashutosh V. Kotwal of Duke University, the leader of the analysis of the measurement and one of the 400 scientists in the CDF collaboration, in a press release. “We took into account our improved understanding of our particle detector as well as advances in the theoretical and experimental understanding of the W boson’s interactions with other particles. When we finally unveiled the result, we found that it differed from the Standard Model prediction.”

Other measurements conducted of the W boson have recorded a discrepancy between the measured weight and the weight expected by the Standard Model as well, but some of those measurements have been a lot closer to the Standard Model. A measurement by the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN found in 2017 that the mass of the W boson was only a hair heavier than the Standard Model's prediction, meaning that seemingly either ATLAS's experiment was off or Fermilab's is.

According to the CDF, the measurement may mean that improvements or extensions of the Standard Model may be required. This would be one of the first major adjustments to the Standard Model in years and has physicists excited.

“This would be a complete change in how we see the world,” Sven Heinemeyer, a physicist at the Institute for Theoretical Physics in Madrid, told Quanta Magazine. "The Higgs fit well into the previously known picture. This one would be a completely new area to be entered.”

Fermilab Director Joe Lykken stressed that while this is an "intriguing result," the measurement still needs to be confirmed by another experiment before it can be interpreted fully.

“It’s now up to the theoretical physics community and other experiments to follow up on this and shed light on this mystery,” said CDF co-spokesperson David Toback of Texas A&M University. “If the difference between the experimental and expected value is due to some kind of new particle or subatomic interaction, which is one of the possibilities, there’s a good chance it’s something that could be discovered in future experiments.”



Tags science Physics research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
5

New research warns: This is the most dangerous personality type known today

Psychology

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by