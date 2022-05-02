The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Post Science

What could sea creatures teach us about engineering?

How do marine organisms produce hard tissues from the materials available to them, and under the hostile conditions that prevail under the waves? That question is the basis of a Techion study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 2, 2022 02:21

Updated: MAY 2, 2022 02:25
Eilat's Coral Beach Nature Reserve has stunning reefs and an abundance of marine and fish life. (photo credit: NATIONAL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Eilat's Coral Beach Nature Reserve has stunning reefs and an abundance of marine and fish life.
(photo credit: NATIONAL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

A Technion-led international research group recently deciphered the process by which marine organisms develop their hard and durable skeletons.

The study, led by  Professor Boaz Pokroy, doctoral student Nuphar Bianco-Stein, and researcher Dr. Alex Kartsman from the Technion Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering, examined how marine organisms produce hard shells from the materials available to them underwater.

They conducted the study with the assistance of Dr. Catherine Dejoie from the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble, France.  The results were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in the US.

Researchers focused their efforts on the involvement of magnesium-containing calcite in the biomineralization process - the process by which living organisms produce minerals to harden or stiffen existing tissues. Calcite is a very common mineral that constitutes about 4% of the mass of the Earth's crust. 

"Biomineralization processes," explained Prof. Pokroy, "build structures that surpass artificial products of engineering processes in many aspects, such as strength and resistance to fractures.”

The researchers found that the deposits of calcite particles in magnesium-poor substances create compression in the organisms' skeletons that increase their rigidity.  This occurs naturally, without the need for mechanical compression used in the production of similar materials in classical man-made engineering processes.

Prof. Pokroy added, "We have discovered that this phenomenon occurs in a huge variety of creatures, even creatures from different kingdoms in the animal world, and we estimate that it is even broader than what we have discovered. Therefore, it is likely to be a very general phenomenon."

The study was supported by an EU grant from the European Research Council.

Nine different organisms were examined throughout the research process, including brittle stars, red algae, starfish, coral, and sea urchins. In brittle stars, the crystallization process is used for its calcite lenses, which function, in essence, as eyes scattered all over their arms.

Red algae, however, use the magnesium-calcite crystals to coat all their cells and increase durability as the algae are subjected to the pressures and physical trauma of shallow waters. 

"There is no doubt," concluded Prof. Pokroy, "that we have a lot to learn from these biological processes, and that our findings may lead to improved engineering processes in a variety of areas.”



