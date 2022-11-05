The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Woman with cancer who had over a dozen tumors shows she has rare mutation - study

The discovery was made by an international team of researchers that took blood samples and used single-cell DNA sequencing to analyze genetic mutations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 05:03

Updated: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 05:28
Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A woman diagnosed with cancer and has had over a dozen tumors in her life recently found that she has a mutation that is extremely rare in people.

She had a mutation in the MADL1 gene, which made her more prone to cancer. The gene is usually utilized to align chromosomes.

The discovery was made by an international team of researchers that took blood samples and used single-cell DNA sequencing to analyze genetic mutations. Their findings were published in Science Advances on Wednesday.

The woman experienced all these tumors before reaching the age of 36, the study said. She was first treated at age two and was continuing to be treated throughout her 20s and 30s.

What was this mutation doing to the woman?

The mutation was creating cells with different numbers of chromosomes. About 30% minimum of her blood cells had an abnormal amount of chromosomes. People are usually supposed to have 23 pairs.

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Molecular biologist and co-author of the study Marcos Malumbres said that he and the researchers "still don't understand how this individual could have developed during the embryonic stage, nor could have overcome all these pathologies."

"We still don't understand how this individual could have developed during the embryonic stage, nor could have overcome all these pathologies."

Marcos Malumbres


Tags cancer scientific study genetics dna
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by