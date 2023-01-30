The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

Warming up in Mars? BGU finds polymers that heat up when exposed to LED

Materials that catalyze faster can be used in a wide range of fields, including pharmaceuticals and future Mars habitats.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 18:22
An artist’s illustration of a NASA rover making its way to the Martian surface. (photo credit: NASA)
An artist’s illustration of a NASA rover making its way to the Martian surface.
(photo credit: NASA)

With long-term plans for astronauts to establish a settlement on Mars, how would it be possible to live in such a cold place? It will need to be underground, but there’s no electricity. So, you could construct it with special polymers and then shine low-energy light on them to heat them up.

Creating new materials and speeding up reactions is what researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba are busy doing. Materials that catalyze faster can be used in a wide range of fields, including pharmaceuticals and future Mars habitats. Its chemists have come together to combine their expertise and produce new responsive polymers.

Prof. Yossi Weizmann of BGU’s chemistry department makes gold nanoparticles that convert light into heat. Prof. Gabi Lemcoff, who is dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, makes latent catalysts that need to be triggered. Together with Nir Lemcoff, a master’s degree student, they spent two years developing a new kind of polymer and a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to make chemical reactions happen. (Nir Lemcoff is Gabi Lemcoff’s son, but he works under Weizmann’s supervision.)

What did they find?

Their findings were just published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Chemistry under the title “Plasmonic visible – near-infrared photothermal activation of olefin metathesis enabling photo-responsive materials.”

Prof. Yossi Weizmann (credit: Zuckerman Foundation) Prof. Yossi Weizmann (credit: Zuckerman Foundation)

This new method of catalyst activation was proven to be remarkably more efficient than activation through conventional heating in all the metathesis processes (chemical reactions in which one part of each two compounds interchange to form two new compounds) tested.

“If you add my gold nanoparticles into the liquid solution with Prof. Lemcoff’s latent catalysts, the heat they generate triggers the catalysts turning the liquid into a solid,” Weizmann said. “That solid quickly heats up when exposed to LED light.”

The polymer is flexible until infrared light is applied

The solid polymer is flexible when made with UV light, but it also hardens when exposed to infrared light.

“We were surprised that the polymers responded to light,” Nir Lemcoff said. “I conducted the same experiment 1,000 times by using a computerized protocol. I exposed the polymer to light, and each time it heated up quickly to the same temperatures. It was extremely stable and did not degenerate over time.”

While exciting in and of itself, this is only the beginning. Now that they understand how the reaction occurs, they can begin to design all sorts of new materials.



Tags space science Ben Gurion University Mars research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by