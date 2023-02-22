The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

The reproductive system of naked mole rats could help human fertility - study

Unlike humans and other mammals that become less fertile with age, naked mole rats never stop having babies.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 14:25

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 14:32
A naked mole-rat (Heterocephalus glaber) female (photo credit: UPMC)
A naked mole-rat (Heterocephalus glaber) female
(photo credit: UPMC)

Every woman who wants to get pregnant knows that it gets harder as one enters one’s late 30s and early 40s because their biological clock ticks away and reduces their fertility. Yet a new study in Pennsylvania has made an amazing discovery – naked mole rats can reproduce throughout their remarkably long lifespans, thanks to an infinite ovarian reserve. 

Unlike humans and other mammals that become less fertile with age, these rodents never stop having babies. “Naked mole rats are the weirdest mammals,” said lead author Prof. Miguel Brieño-Enríquez, at Magee-Women’s Research Institute and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences department. 

“They’re the longest-lived rodent; they almost never get cancer; they don’t feel pain like other mammals; they live in underground colonies –and only the queen can have babies. But to me, the most amazing thing is that they never stop having babies — they don’t have a drop in fertility as they age. We want to understand how they do this,” he said. 

New light on the rodents

The new study, just published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications under the title “Postnatal oogenesis leads to an exceptionally large ovarian reserve in naked mole rats,” sheds light on unique processes that bestow the rodents with what seems like eternal fertility – findings that could eventually point to new therapies for older women.

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)

For most mammals, including humans and mice, females are born with a finite number of egg cells, which are produced in-utero via a process called oogenesis. Because this limited supply of egg cells depletes over time – some are released during ovulation, but most simply die – fertility declines with age.

“They’re the longest-lived rodent; they almost never get cancer; they don’t feel pain like other mammals; they live in underground colonies –and only the queen can have babies. But to me, the most amazing thing is that they never stop having babies — they don’t have a drop in fertility as they age. We want to understand how they do this,”

Prof. Miguel Brieño-Enríquez

“There are three possibilities for how they do this: They are born with a lot of egg cells, not as many of these cells die or they continue to create more egg cells after birth,” said Brieño-Enríquez. “My favorite hypothesis is that they use a cocktail of all three.” Sure enough, Brieño-Enríquez and his collaborators found evidence for each of the three processes.

The researchers compared ovaries from naked mole rats and mice across different stages of development. Despite their similar sizes, mice live four years at most and start to show a drop in fertility by nine months, whereas naked mole rats have a life expectancy of 30 years or more.

Naked mole-rat females have exceptionally large numbers of egg cells compared to mice and that death rates of these cells were lower than in mice. For example, at eight days old, a naked mole-rat female has on average 1.5 million egg cells, about 95 times more than mice of the same age. Most remarkably, the study found that oogenesis happens postnatally in naked mole rats. Egg precursor cells were actively dividing in three-month-old animals, and these precursors were found in 10-year-old animals, suggesting that oogenesis could continue throughout their lives.

“This finding is extraordinary,” said senior author Prof. Ned Place of  the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. “It challenges the dogma that was established nearly 70 years ago that stated female mammals are endowed with a finite number of eggs before or shortly after birth, without any additions being made to the ovarian reserve thereafter.”

Naked mole rats live in colonies of several dozen to hundreds. Like bees or ants, colony members divide up tasks, including providing defense, digging tunnels, caring for young and collecting food. Only the single dominant female in a colony can breed, and she suppresses reproduction in other females to maintain her queenly status. “Unlike bees or ants, a female naked mole-rat is not born a queen,” explained Brieño-Enríquez. “When the queen dies or is removed from the colony, subordinate females compete to take her place and become reproductively activated. Any girl can become a queen.”

The researchers removed three-year-old females from the colony to prompt reproductive activation and compared these new queens with subordinate females. They found that non-breeding subordinates had egg precursor cells in their ovaries but the cells started dividing only after a transition to queen.

“This is important because if we can figure out how they’re able to do this, we might be able to develop new drug targets or techniques to help human health,” concluded Brieño-Enríquez. “Even though humans are living longer, menopause still happens at the same age. We hope to use what we are learning from the naked mole-rat to protect ovary function later in life and prolong fertility. The ovary is more than just a baby factory. Ovary health influences cancer risk, heart health and even lifespan. Better understanding of the ovary could help us find ways to improve overall health.”



Tags health science scientific study fertility research wildlife Infertility
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by