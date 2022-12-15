The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
A Mediterranean diet could boost fertility in both women and men

Modifying preconception nutrition to better adhere to food-based dietary guidelines is a non-invasive and potentially effective means for improving fertility outcomes.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 11:45
Pregnant couple (Illustrative). (photo credit: Kelly Sikkema/ Unsplash)
Pregnant couple (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Kelly Sikkema/ Unsplash)

Following a Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of heart disease, women’s risk of stroke, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s diseases, weight, rheumatoid arthritis and depression and improves sleep, but that's not all.

Now, Australian researchers have determined that it can also improve fertility in both women and men. 

Writing in the journal Nutrients under the title “Anti-Inflammatory Diets in Fertility: An Evidence Review,” University of South Australia scientists said that the diet, emphasizing vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, olive oil and a small amount of fish, chicken, eggs and yogurt, can be a non-intrusive and affordable strategy for couples trying to conceive, improving fertility, the success of (ART) and sperm quality in men.

“The anti-inflammatory properties of a Mediterranean diet can improve couples’ chances of conception,” the researchers said. 

Infertility is a global health concern affecting 48 million couples and 186 million people around the world.

“Deciding to have a baby is one of life’s biggest decisions, but if things don’t go as planned, it can be very stressful for both partners,” Dr. Evangeline Mantzioris, the program director of the nutrition and food sciences degree and an accredited practicing and sports dietitian at the university, said. 

“Inflammation can affect fertility for both men and women, affecting sperm quality, menstrual cycles and implantation, so we wanted to see how a diet that reduces inflammation – such as the Mediterranean diet – might improve fertility outcomes," she said.

"Encouragingly, we found consistent evidence that by adhering to an anti-inflammatory diet – one that includes lots of polyunsaturated or [other] healthful fats, flavonoids (such as leafy green vegetables), and a limited amount of red and processed meat – we can improve fertility,” she explained.

In comparison, a western diet comprises excessive saturated fats, refined carbohydrates, and animal proteins, making it energy-dense and lacking dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. Typically, a western diet is associated with higher levels of inflammation.

Understanding the association between anti-inflammatory diets and fertility

Monash University researcher Simon Alesi added that understanding the association between anti-inflammatory diets such as the Mediterranean diet and fertility could be a game-changer for couples hoping to start a family.

“The Mediterranean diet is consistently ranked among the healthiest diets in the world. But knowing that it may also boost your chances of conceiving and having a baby is extremely promising,” Alesi said.

Monash University researcher Simon Alesi

Of course, more research needs to be done, “but at the very least, shifting to a Mediterranean diet will not only improve your overall health, but also your chances of conceiving.”

Infertility is creating a significant economic and social burden for couples who wish to conceive, being associated with suboptimal lifestyle factors including poor diet and physical inactivity.

Modifying preconception nutrition to better adhere to food-based dietary guidelines is a non-invasive and potentially effective means for improving fertility outcomes, the team wrote.

Among all cases of infertility, half are attributed to female-factor infertility and 20% to 30% to male-factor infertility, while 20% to 30% are due to a combination of both male and female factors. Current treatment options include ovarian stimulation with or without intrauterine insemination and/or in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The high costs of IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies have made these options prohibitively expensive for many couples who wish to conceive. Whilst there are less expensive alternatives, these are often less effective because of poor sperm quality leading to premature degeneration before the sperm reaches the fallopian tubes.

Lifestyle-related risk factors including stress, obesity and suboptimal diet have been shown to exacerbate infertility, but these are largely modifiable, highlighting the need to identify non-intrusive and affordable strategies which can mitigate these risk factors and potentially improve fertility outcomes, they concluded.



