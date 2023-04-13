The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Science

Researchers have discovered the oldest known bat skeletons

Bats are one of the most unique and fascinating creatures on the planet. Despite the immense interest in bats, there is still a lot we don't know about their history.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 01:28
Fruit Bat in daytime. (photo credit: YUVAL BARKAI)
Fruit Bat in daytime.
(photo credit: YUVAL BARKAI)

Bats are one of the most unique and fascinating creatures on the planet. They are the only mammals capable of sustained flight and their ability to echolocate has fascinated scientists for centuries. However, despite the immense interest in bats, there is still much we don't know about their evolutionary history.

In a recent peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, researchers describe the discovery of the oldest known bat skeletons, shedding new light on the evolution of these fascinating creatures. The fossils, which date back 50 million years, were found in the Green River Formation in Wyoming.

The researchers used micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) to scan the fossils and create 3D images of the skeleton. This allowed them to study the bats in incredible detail, including the shape and structure of their bones.

What kind of bats were the fossils?

The fossils belong to two new species of bats, Onychoncyteris finneyi and Onychonycteris borealis. These bats had wingspans of approximately 30 centimeters and weighed less than 40 grams. The researchers noted that the skulls of these bats were different from those of modern bats, suggesting that they may have had different feeding habits.

Bats (credit: JENS RYDELL) Bats (credit: JENS RYDELL)

The discovery of these fossils has important implications for our understanding of bat evolution. Until now, the oldest known bat fossils were from the Middle Eocene, around 48 million years ago. The discovery of the Onychonycteris fossils pushes back the origin of bats by at least two million years.

The researchers also noted that the discovery of these fossils supports the idea that bats originated from arboreal (tree-dwelling) ancestors. The structure of the bats' wings suggests that they were capable of powered flight, rather than just gliding. This is an important step in the evolution of bats, as it allowed them to explore new habitats and diversify. 

Overall, the discovery of these fossils is a significant step forward in our understanding of bat evolution. By providing new insights into the earliest days of these fascinating creatures researchers can continue to unravel the mysteries of one of the most unique groups of animals on the planet.  



Tags nature science scientific study bats mammals fossil research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by