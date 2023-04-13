Researchers have discovered the oldest known bat skeletons

Bats are one of the most unique and fascinating creatures on the planet. They are the only mammals capable of sustained flight and their ability to echolocate has fascinated scientists for centuries. However, despite the immense interest in bats, there is still much we don't know about their evolutionary history.

In a recent peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE, researchers describe the discovery of the oldest known bat skeletons, shedding new light on the evolution of these fascinating creatures. The fossils, which date back 50 million years, were found in the Green River Formation in Wyoming.

The researchers used micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) to scan the fossils and create 3D images of the skeleton. This allowed them to study the bats in incredible detail, including the shape and structure of their bones.

What kind of bats were the fossils?

The fossils belong to two new species of bats, Onychoncyteris finneyi and Onychonycteris borealis. These bats had wingspans of approximately 30 centimeters and weighed less than 40 grams. The researchers noted that the skulls of these bats were different from those of modern bats, suggesting that they may have had different feeding habits.

Bats (credit: JENS RYDELL)

The discovery of these fossils has important implications for our understanding of bat evolution. Until now, the oldest known bat fossils were from the Middle Eocene, around 48 million years ago. The discovery of the Onychonycteris fossils pushes back the origin of bats by at least two million years.

The researchers also noted that the discovery of these fossils supports the idea that bats originated from arboreal (tree-dwelling) ancestors. The structure of the bats' wings suggests that they were capable of powered flight, rather than just gliding. This is an important step in the evolution of bats, as it allowed them to explore new habitats and diversify.

Overall, the discovery of these fossils is a significant step forward in our understanding of bat evolution. By providing new insights into the earliest days of these fascinating creatures researchers can continue to unravel the mysteries of one of the most unique groups of animals on the planet.