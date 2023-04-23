A recent study published in SpringerLink has highlighted the crucial role fathers play in shaping their sons' attitudes towards masculinity and gender roles.

The peer-reviewed study, based on data from a national survey in Australia, found a positive correlation between fathers and sons' attitudes towards masculinity, with the correlation being stronger in more religious households.

The lead author of the study noted that fathers have a unique opportunity to model positive behaviors for their sons and help break the cycle of toxic masculinity that can lead to abusive behavior.

Understanding intergenerational persistence is crucial for policymakers, as it can inform policies aimed at reducing social inequality and increasing social mobility.

Like father, like son

Father and son hold hands while walking on the beach (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The study also found disparities in the strength of the father-son associations across subscales, with some dimensions of masculinity ideology being more strongly correlated than others.

The researchers suggest that alternative ways of conceptualizing dimension-heterogeneity in the transmission of masculinity ideology are needed.

Interestingly, the study found that the degree to which fathers and sons had similar masculinity ideology was not affected by socio-demographic characteristics, except for parental religiosity, which was found to moderate intergenerational correlations.

However, the study had limitations, including the absence of direct information on kinship relationships between sons and father figures and a relatively modest reliability score on the items comprising the masculinity ideology scale.

The study was based on data from the Ten to Men study, which only allowed for consideration of intergenerational correlations in masculinity for young men who co-resided with their fathers.

Further research is needed to explore the transmission of masculinity ideology in non-co-residential families.

Overall, the findings of the study suggest that fathers play an important role in shaping their sons' adherence to masculinity ideology, and further research is needed to understand the nuances of this relationship.

By better understanding how masculinity ideology is transmitted from one generation to the next, we can work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society for all.