The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

American psychologists: the mere detection of hateful language is not a real solution

Despite efforts to address the language of hate in the public sphere, the psychological processes involved in hateful language remain unclear.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 14, 2023 03:03
WORKS BY Eliran Jan, Karen Knorr and Pavel Wolberg are part of ‘The Language of the Liminal’ at the Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art. (photo credit: RAMAT GAN MUSEUM OF ISRAELI ART)
WORKS BY Eliran Jan, Karen Knorr and Pavel Wolberg are part of ‘The Language of the Liminal’ at the Ramat Gan Museum of Israeli Art.
(photo credit: RAMAT GAN MUSEUM OF ISRAELI ART)

Scholars in the field of Natural Language Processing (NLP) have in recent years focused on improving the automated detection of hate speech so such language can be removed from online spaces. But some researchers have argued that mere detection is not a real solution – that

NLP can and should be used to investigate the roots of hateful language. Some people use language toward hateful ends, inciting violence and genocide, intimidating and denigrating others based on their identity. Despite efforts to better address the language of hate in the public sphere, the psychological processes involved in hateful language remain unclear. Moral values such as purity and loyalty have been linked by antisemites such as the Nazis, for example, with hateful language. Only recently have researchers begun to propose that violence and prejudice may have roots in moral intuitions.

Psychology Prof. Morteza Dehghani and colleagues at the University of Southern California conducted three studies of hateful language, looking at speeches and texts written by leaders of the Nazi party between 1933 and 1945; hateful slurs in large text corpora across 25 languages; and contemporary hate speech from 2018 on the far-right social-media platform Gab. In each analysis, the authors used NLP to situate hate speech in the context of moral motivations, worldviews, and rationales.

The researchers published their findings in the journal PNAS Nexus under the title “The (moral) language of hate.” 

“We aim to supplement existing qualitative research on the rhetorical aims of Nazi propaganda with a quantitative text analysis, which specifically emphasizes its possible moral component,” they wrote. “Qualitative research on the propaganda of Nazi Germany, which is argued to be essential in motivating those who implemented the mass murder of European Jews and other victims, has described the rhetoric split along moral lines of right or good (Germans) and wrong or evil (Jews), with language that dehumanized and instilled fear of the out-group Jews, while glorifying and sanctifying the in-group of Aryan German.”

People wearing antisemitism and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO) People wearing antisemitism and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

They investigated moral language directed at in-group members (Germans) and out-group members (Jews). “We hypothesize that there is a relationship between hate and morality in language, with hateful language and moral language being concomitant. Based on prior research, we also predict that purity, loyalty, and authority will be associated with the Jewish out-group. Given the novelty of focusing on the in-group in studies of hateful language, we make no hypotheses about the morality of in-group rhetoric other than that we expect them to mirror the pattern found in out-group rhetoric,” they concluded.

The power of language

The power of language to incite hatred and spur violence is as clear today as it has been throughout history – propaganda in print and on the airwaves was used by Nazi leaders to turn a nation to genocide and hateful extremists in Rwanda spurred a genocide against the minority Tutsi population by dehumanizing and incendiary rhetoric on the radio. Clearly, language is too often subverted by hateful individuals and groups to harm outgroup members.

They gave another example. “Do not relent in purifying and cleansing the Arabian Peninsula of polytheists, heretics, and apostates,” said Osama bin Laden, the notorious founder of the Islamist terrorist organization al-Qaeda and mastermind of numerous terrorist attacks against the US and other Western powers, including the 2000 suicide bombings in New York and Washington.

The team used Moral Foundations Theory – which suggests moral sentiments can be classified into a small number of core values, including care, fairness, loyalty, authority, and purity – as their overarching framework. The authors found that Nazi propaganda appealed to the ideal of purity in the sense that members of out-groups were depicted as impure and polluting.

In the large multi-lingual corpora, hateful language was highly connected with words related to the ideal of loyalty. And on Gab, purity was again the most invoked value in hateful posts. Morality and hate may be deeply linked in the human psyche, according to the authors. Alternatively, or in addition, moral arguments may be used to legitimize hateful opinions. The authors called for additional research into the link between morality and hate.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by