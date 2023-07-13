The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Nazi workshop uncovered in Warsaw Ghetto remains

The workshop had been used to make cutlery, both before and during the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2023 02:38
Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Archaeologists excavating a former ghetto on Anielwicza street in Warsaw, Poland found a former workshop that had been used to make cutlery, according to a Polish police report released early last month.

"This discovery is unique because the workshop is almost completely preserved. The wooden floor and the bases of the machines have been preserved,” the release cited archaeologist Michal Grabowski as having said. 

The workshop, Grabowski explained, had been used both before and during the Holocaust, which is reflected by some cutlery being embroidered with the German eagle.

"In addition to cutlery, decorations and emblems were also produced. We found, for example, badges of Dror, a Jewish organization that operates in Poland. It was an organization preparing young people to leave for Palestine, its members joined the resistance movement during the war and took part in the ghetto uprising Warsaw,” Grabowski explained to the source.

Other artifacts found in the ghetto 

Archaeologists discovered a number of other artifacts hidden under the floorboards of the workshop. This included Makowki sweets from before the Holocaust, fragments of an employee badge and fragments of a book. 

being led to Umschlagplatz; photo taken from a window of St Zofia Hospital in Warsaw. (credit: Z. L. Grzywaczewski/Family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski/print from the negative: POLIN Museum) being led to Umschlagplatz; photo taken from a window of St Zofia Hospital in Warsaw. (credit: Z. L. Grzywaczewski/Family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski/print from the negative: POLIN Museum)

"During the work, we discovered a fragment of the badge used by employees of the Fiat factory, opened in 1935," said Grabowski while giving more context to the other finds. 

Conserving the site of the ghetto 

While the site now falls on Anielwicza street, the street had once been called Gesia street, which ran south of the Jewish cemetery in Okopowa. The majority of the old buildings on the street were destroyed in 1943.  

The factory and ghetto have thus been well-preserved, explained Magdalena Kruszewska, a specialist from the Warsaw Ghetto Museum, in the report.

"The conservation process itself will take about half a year. Then we want to use these elements in our permanent exhibition. This is certainly not the end of this type of discoveries, because the ghetto occupied a large part of Warsaw and in the future we will have a chance for further discoveries,” Kruszewska continued. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by