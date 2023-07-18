The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Why males have lower-pitched voices - study

A new study finds that large group size and mating systems in which males have multiple mates drove the evolution of lower-pitched voices in primates.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 18, 2023 16:55

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 16:56
(photo credit: USO / GETTY IMAGES)
(photo credit: USO / GETTY IMAGES)

Actors including Morgan Freeman, Sean Connery, Orson Welles and James Earl Jones are among those regarded by women as being sexy because of their deep voices. 

Now, researchers at Pennsylvania State University have discovered that deeper male voices in primates may have evolved as another way for males to drive off competitors in large groups that favored polygyny (mating systems in which some males have multiple mates).

Published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications under the title “Group size and mating system predict sex differences in vocal fundamental frequency in anthropoid primates.”

Researchers analyzed vocalizations from various species to map evolutionary differences 

The researchers analyzed 1,914 vocalizations from 37 anthropoid primate species – including men – and looked to see which physical and social traits could have driven evolutionary differences in vocal pitch between males and females. They found that differences in vocal pitch between the sexes increased in large groups and in groups that favored polygynous mating systems, especially those with greater female-to-male ratios. 

The study is the most comprehensive investigation of differences in vocal pitch between sexes to date and can help to shed light on social behavior in humans and their closest living relatives. 

A chimpanzee. One of the closest animals to humans on the evolutionary ladder (illustrative). (credit: Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr) A chimpanzee. One of the closest animals to humans on the evolutionary ladder (illustrative). (credit: Tambako The Jaguar/Flickr)
The average speaking pitch of an adult male human is about half the average pitch – an octave lower – than that of an adult female human, said anthropology Prof. David Puts, a study co-author.  “It’s a sex difference that emerges at sexual maturity across species, and it probably influences mating success through attracting mates or by intimidating competitors,” he said. “I thought it has to be a trait that’s been subjected to sexual selection in which mating opportunities influence which traits are passed down to offspring. Humans and many other primates are highly communicative, especially through vocal communication. So it seems like a really relevant trait for thinking about social behavior in humans and primates in general.” 

Researchers utilized specialized software to simultaneously test five hypotheses on sex differences in vocal pitch

The researchers used specialized computer software to visualize vocalizations and measure voice pitch in recordings from the primate species most closely related to humans including gorillas and chimpanzees and recordings of 60 men evenly divided by sex. Samples for each species included at least two male and two female vocal recordings, for a total of 1,914 vocalizations. The team then calculated average male and female vocal fundamental frequency for each species to see how pronounced the difference was between the genders.  

The scientists collected additional information for each species to help identify correlations between male versus female voice pitch and factors that could have contributed to the trait’s evolution. Additional variables included body size and body mass differences between males and females, habitat type, adult sex ratios, mating competition intensity and testes size. They also categorized each species by mating system — monogamous, in which males and females have one mate at a time; polygynandrous, in which males and females have multiple mating partners; and polygynous.

The researchers used these data to test five hypotheses simultaneously to identify which factors may have played the strongest roles in driving sex differences in vocal pitch. These were the intensity of mating competition, large group size, multilevel social organization, trade-off against the intensity of sperm competition and poor acoustic habitats. 

Puts said that previous research has looked at one or two of these hypotheses at a time, but the new study was the first to test multiple theories simultaneously for vocal pitch differences using a robust dataset, ensuring data consistency and garnering convincing results. 

Deeper male voices may have evolved to make males sound bigger, fending off mating competitors 

The team found that fundamental frequency differences by sex increased in larger groups and those with polygynous mating systems, especially in groups with a higher female-to-male ratio. 

Deeper male voices may act as an additional way to fend off mating competitors without having to engage in costly fighting by making males sound bigger, in addition to other physical traits like height and muscle size, according to the researchers. In adult humans, for instance, males vocalize at an average of 120 hertz whereas females vocalize at an average of about 220 hertz, putting humans right in the middle of polygynous societies, the researchers reported. 

“Although social monogamy is really common in humans, mating and reproduction in our ancestors was substantially polygynous,” Puts concluded. “Our findings help us to understand why male and female voices of our species differ so drastically. It may be a product of our evolutionary history, particularly our history of living in large groups in which some males reproduced with multiple females.”  



Related Tags
men
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by