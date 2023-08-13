The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

The 'demon particle': Have scientists discovered the impossible? - study

Massless, invisible demon quasiparticles may help scientists better understand how superconductivity works.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 13:45
Atom (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Atom (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Physicists have discovered a transparent, massless, and neutral "demon" particle that could help scientists understand superconductors better, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, focused on the search for a particle first theorized by physicist David Pines in 1956.

In solids, electrons act erratically, combining into collective units. If enough energy is input, the electrons can form plasmons - waves that act somewhat like a particle (also known as a quasiparticle) - if enough energy is input, although usually, the mass of solids is too large for plasmons (units of plasma, also theorized by Pines along with David Bohm in 1952) to form at room temperature.

Demon particles, which can also be conceptualized as waves, would be different. Since they're massless, they can form with any energy and, therefore, at any temperature.

Pines theorized that electrons in a solid would be able to combine to form two plasmons which would then fall out of phase with each other in such a way that the peaks of one plasmon's waves would coincide with the valleys of the other plasmon's waves. This new quasiparticle would be massless, neutral, and would not interact with light. Pines referred to this theoretical particle as a "demon."

High temperature superconductor levitating above a ring magnet. (credit: Julian Litzel/Wikimedia Commons) High temperature superconductor levitating above a ring magnet. (credit: Julian Litzel/Wikimedia Commons)

The issue is that most studies on electrons use light, which would prevent them from detecting a demon particle as it does not interact with light.

“The vast majority of experiments are done with light and measure optical properties, but being electrically neutral means that demons don’t interact with light,” said Peter Abbamonte, a professor of physics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and lead author of the study in a press release. “A completely different kind of experiment was needed.”

A happy demonic accident

Abbamonte and his team happened upon the demon quasiparticle somewhat by accident. The team was studying the electronic properties of a material called strontium ruthenate (Sr2RuO4) because it is similar to high-temperature superconductors and yet isn't one.

A research group led by Yoshi Maeno, a professor of physics at Kyoto University, synthesized high-quality samples of the metal for Abbamonte's team which examined the samples with momentum-resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy.

This method of examination uses energy from electrons shot into the metal to directly observe the metal's features, including plasmons. While looking through the data they had collected, the researchers found something unexpected: an electronic mode without no mass.

“At first, we had no idea what it was," said former graduate student Ali Husain, co-author of the study. "Demons are not in the mainstream. The possibility came up early on, and we basically laughed it off. But, as we started ruling things out, we started to suspect that we had really found the demon.”

Edwin Huang, a Moore Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, explained in a press release that the team had to perform a microscopic calculation in order to understand what was happening. "When we did this, we found a particle consisting of two electron bands oscillating out-of-phase with nearly equal magnitude, just like Pines described.”

Abbamonte noted that it wasn't necessarily surprising that his team found something new by using a new method of measurement. “It speaks to the importance of just measuring stuff. Most big discoveries are not planned. You go look somewhere new and see what’s there.”

The authors of the study noted that demon quasiparticles have been conjectured to mediate superconductivity. The researchers added that further research is needed using alternative methods of observation in order to fully understand how the quasiparticle functions.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by