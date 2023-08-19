The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

How did the Milky Way galaxy get its shape?

Our home galaxy, the Milky Way, did not always have its iconic spiral shape. Rather, it acquired its shape through a process called “galactic speciation.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 20:31
This illustration shows a stage in the predicted merger between our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, as it will unfold over the next several billion years. In this image, representing Earth's night sky in 3.75 billion years, Andromeda (left) fills the field of view (photo credit: NASA; ESA; Z. Levay and R. van der Marel, STScI; T. Hallas; and A. Mellinger)
This illustration shows a stage in the predicted merger between our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, as it will unfold over the next several billion years. In this image, representing Earth's night sky in 3.75 billion years, Andromeda (left) fills the field of view
(photo credit: NASA; ESA; Z. Levay and R. van der Marel, STScI; T. Hallas; and A. Mellinger)

A scientist has figured out how some galaxies undergo “shapeshifting” according to a recent release from the Royal Astronomical Society.

Australian Astronomer Alister Graham examined a plethora of older and more recent observations of galactic behavior to demonstrate how galaxies evolve from one shape to another. This phenomenon is called “galactic speciation.”

How galaxies change forms has been a mystery that has persisted for roughly a century. During the first half of the 20th century, famed astronomer Edwin Hubble, along with others, developed the Hubble sequence, or the Hubble tuning fork diagram.

According to NASA’s Hubble telescope website, Hubblesite, the Hubble sequence “describes and separates galaxies according to their morphology into spiral (S), elliptical (E), and lenticular (or lentil-shaped) (S0) galaxies.

Still, how a galaxy could move from one morphology into another remained unknown.

The Milky Way galaxy. (credit: PXFUEL)The Milky Way galaxy. (credit: PXFUEL)

In a recent study, Graham used images obtained from the Hubble Space Telescope and from the Spitzer Space Telescope to discover two types of galaxies within the lenticular category: old and dust-poor, and dust-rich.

The astronomer noted that dust-rich lenticular galaxies have significantly more prominent spheroids and black holes than do dust-poor lenticular galaxies spiral galaxies.

Furthermore, the research demonstrated that spiral galaxies, such as the Milky Way galaxy, exist in a stage between the two types of lentil-shaped galaxies. 

“This re-draws our much-loved galaxy sequence,” Professor Graham noted in the release “and, importantly, we now see the evolutionary pathways through a galaxy wedding sequence, or what business might refer to as acquisitions and mergers.”

Galaxies interact with one another, colliding, merging, and acquiring space dust as well as one another. In fact, our galaxy has obtained smaller satellite galaxies including Sagittarius and Canis Major.

“The Milky Way was likely once a dust-poor lenticular galaxy that accreted material,” according to the release. And, “over time it evolved into the spiral galaxy we live in today.”

However, during the subsequent stage, when a spiral galaxy undergoes a dramatic merger with another galaxy, such as that which the Milky Way galaxy is set to do in 4-6 billion years, the spiral structure will be destroyed and result in a spheroid, dust-rich lenticular galaxy. 

Graham’s work shows a relation between the various galaxy types.

Winners and losers in galactic mergers

“It’s survival of the fittest out there,” Graham said. Ultimately, spheroid galaxies will emerge triumphant over disc-shaped galaxies.

 “Astronomy now has a new anatomy sequence and finally an evolutionary sequence in which galaxy speciation is seen to occur through the inevitable marriage of galaxies ordained by gravity,” Graham noted.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by